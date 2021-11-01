The Melanin Makers’ Market will partner with the Golden Isles Development Authority to host an event Nov. 13 titled “Maker-to-Maker — Sharing business best practices with The Melanin Makers Market.”
The artisan community is invited to network and grow their business at the event, which is part of Global Entrepreneurship Week.
The Melanin Makers’ Market is a mission-driven, for-profit business that provides a space for makers of color to bring their goods and talents to market. The Melanin Makers’ Market was founded by Arielle Lang, a visual artist, and Takiela Langley, a natural skincare product maker, out of frustration from the lack of representation of people of color in the local craft fairs and markets.
“Makers and artists are entrepreneurs that need to wear a lot of hats. Understanding how to manage and grow your business is just as important as the products they create,” Langley said. “Our market is a platform for people of color to showcase and sell their products, and this event is designed to help them with their business behind the scenes.”
Vendors and other business professionals will share 15-minute presentations with attendees.
Presenters have been invited from the Melanin Maker network because they are skilled in a certain aspect of their business.
The event is also being promoted through the Global Entrepreneurship Network’s Global Entrepreneurship Week. Global Entrepreneurship Week is an awareness campaign engaging millions of people each November through 35,000 activities and other efforts that celebrate entrepreneurs and inspire others.
“The Golden Isles has a vibrant entrepreneur community. Participating in Global Entrepreneurship Week not only showcases the talent we have locally but invites others from outside the region to learn about the great things that are made here,” said Vanessa Wagner, director of business development and strategic programs for the Golden Isles Development Authority.
The event will take place at noon at the Brunswick-Glynn County Library at 208 Gloucester St. Lunch will be provided, and there is no cost to participate.
Business owners are asked to register at https://bit.ly/makerGEW.