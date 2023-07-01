Two pieces of artwork created by a local artist specially for a business in the city are back on the wall after being stolen and kicking off a nearly two-day saga that played out on social media.
Tipsy McSway’s Neighborhood Bar and Grill owner Susan Bates posted about the theft Wednesday night after a manager noticed the artworks were missing from the recently built second bathroom at the restaurant. The pieces were taken during the weekly trivia night at the restaurant.
“Some days I feel like giving up,” Bates posted to Facebook on Wednesday night. “Thanks a lot to the jerk that stole one of the pieces of Ed Hose artwork in Tipsy’s new bathroom. … I glued them to the wall. You had to put in the extra effort to take what wasn’t yours.”
The two pieces of art hang in what Tipsy’s has dubbed The Loovre, a reference to the French Louvre Museum and the loo, a British term for bathroom. Inside artwork by local artist Ed Hose hangs and depicts the restaurant’s mascot in Hose’s unique versions of famous paintings.
The two taken Wednesday depict American Gothic and Nighthawks, which depicts people sitting at a corner diner at night.
Bates’ post gained steam overnight Wednesday and throughout the day on Thursday. Bates also told whoever the alleged thief was via Facebook that if they brought the artwork back by 9 p.m. Thursday, she would not post video of the incident and not file charges.
The artwork was not returned by 9 p.m., so a new Facebook post went up showing video of a woman walking out of the restaurant with what looked like a rectangular shape tucked into the back of her skirt. The video was viewed more than 14,000 times by Friday afternoon. Bates also reported the incident to police on Thursday.
The artwork was returned at around 1 p.m. Friday by a woman who said she found it in a dumpster behind Big Lots.
“A sweet lady named Katlyn just came in a minute ago with my (Ed’s) art!!!” Bates posted along with #artisntunderwear. “She was doing a little dumpster dive behind Big Lots and saw a Walmart bag with a little bit of the art showing! She is in NO way associated with this crime, fyi.”
Bates said Friday that the attention the incident received on Facebook was humbling.
“The best thing about all this is how many people feel like this restaurant is theirs. They feel like it was their art that was stolen,” Bates said. “I couldn’t be happier about that.”