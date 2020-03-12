On Wednesday, the World Health Organization officially declared the COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, a pandemic.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, 938 U.S. citizens had the disease as of 4 p.m. Wednesday. A total of 29 died as a result.
So far, there have been 31 confirmed and presumed positive cases in Georgia, including one in Camden County.
Glynn County governments, schools, child care outfits and health care facilities are largely continuing to follow the guidance offered by federal and state health agencies in light of a confirmed case of COVID-19 cropping up close to home.
Despite the case being nearby, Ginger Heidel, risk communicator with the health department’s Coastal Health District office in Savannah, said the health department’s message to citizens remains the same.
“Having a single case in an area doesn’t indicate community spread,” Heidel said. “People should still be cautious and should still prepare, but this particular announcement doesn’t change anything.”
Local governments are following the advice.
“The Georgia Department of Public Health is going to take the lead on this,” said county spokesman Matthew Kent. “Until they advise us to do something different, we’ll keep on track.”
“On track” means continuing to encourage the public to follow basic flu-prevention practices — wash hands with soap and water regularly, avoid touching the face, cover coughs and sneezes, immediately throw away tissues, regularly clean frequently used surfaces and to stay home if one feels sick. Anyone who believes they have the disease should contact healthcare facilities before seeking treatment.
Acting city manager Tanet Myers said the city of Brunswick is also following the protocol recommended by the DPH and CDC.
Schools Superintendent Virgil Cole said county schools are taking a similar tack.
School officials are keeping in contact with the health department and keeping an eye on the latest information from health officials.
All school staff members are emphasizing cleanliness and encouraging students to stay home if they feel sick.
Currently, Cole said, the school system does not intend to cancel any classes or events but is always considering the possibility.
“Definitely my focus is to keep things going. We’re a vital part of the community,” Cole said.
Exactly what would cause schools to close he could not say but added that any decision to that effect would be made under advisement of the state health department.
City and county police, firefighters and emergency medical workers all have been briefed on preventive procedures geared toward public safety workers as outlined by the state public health department. Otherwise, local public safety workers are following the same precautionary advice as all other county employees and the public in general, said Jay Wiggins, director of the Glynn County Emergency Management Agency and acting county police chief.
“We have received guidance from the public health department, which is specific to public safety which we in turn have shared with all local first responders,” Wiggins said Wednesday. “Our EMS personnel are staying regularly informed and following the most current guidelines as set forth by public health.”
This includes keeping a safe distance when interacting with the public, said Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones said. Public safety workers are further advised to take decisive measures if contact is made with a person suspected of having coronavirus, he said.
“For the most part, we’ve received the standard guidelines about washing hands thoroughly and keeping a safe distance from folks,” Jones said. In addition to the public health department, public safety workers are receiving guidance from Southeast Georgia Health System, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency and the CDC. Updates, prevention tips and other information is being posted regularly on the Glynn County EMA Facebook page, Wiggins said.
“We want to educate and stay informed, but not panic,” he said. “All precautions that can be taken locally are under way.”
While events around the country have been canceled in the wake of the disease, the Georgia Tribute Festival — slated to begin today and run through Sunday in downtown Brunswick — will go on as planned. The competition, held at the Ritz, is expected to draw hundreds from across the country.
Organizers say they are taking precautions. Heather Heath, executive director of Golden Isles Arts and Humanities which manages the Ritz, said they are prepared.
“As we do already, we have wiped down the theatre with anti-bacterial wipes especially areas that are heavily touched — door handles, railings, faucets, seat arms, etc. We will continue this routine throughout the festival as well as have reminders about handwashing and have hand sanitizer stations. We are following the recommendations of the CDC and GDPH as are other local organizations,” Heath said.
“We want festival-goers to have a great time this weekend and know that we are doing what we can to keep the Ritz a safe place.”
Coronavirus fears have yet to make a significant impact on Jekyll Island bookings as universities across the region begin and extend spring breaks and the weather warms.
“As of today, we have not had any convention cancellations,” Kate Harris, JIA senior director of marketing, said. “So far in March, we have booked 20 groups, including Georgia Community Health, for future meetings. Hotel bookings and gate traffic are stable so far, and our campground is at 94 percent occupancy, above last year.
“We are and will stay in close and ongoing communication with Georgia health and government officials and with our hotel partners as this situation develops.”
She said some island hotels lost bookings because companies suspended business travel, but they made up for those lost rooms with new leisure bookings.
A couple of guests from Canada left early to ensure they could return to their country without a problem.
Area daycares, preschools and nursing homes are also taking precautions.
“We have some things in place already that we follow, but we’re trying to step it up as much as possible,” said Meg Haisten, owner and director of the Little Red School House daycare on St. Simons Island.
Children are already required to wash their hands regularly, she said, and the daycare has been more strict on the practice recently. All licenses daycares are kept abreast of the lasted COVID news, so Haisten said she’s always alert as to the threat the disease poses.
At The Kids Nest Learning Center, a preschool in Brunswick, owner and operator Manjeet Grant said cleanliness has always been a top priority and is even more of a focus now.
To minimize the possibility of infection, Grant said children with the flu are not allowed to attend the preschool.
“It may be hard for parents to keep their kids at home, but we are advising them not to go out,” Grant said.
Kids aren’t allowed to return until they had a doctor’s note stating they have fully recovered, she said.
Genna Stein, an employee at Happy Apple Academy, a pre-school in St. Marys, said her staff has always followed a strict protocol with an emphasis on hand washing and closely monitoring if a child shows any signs of illness. So far, she said attendance has been normal.
Staff is paying extra attention to sanitizing desks, tabletops, toys, door handles and anything else children may come in contact with at the preschool.
“We have plenty of disinfectants to use,” she said. “I don’t want anyone to worry. I don’t want anyone to panic, but we have to be cautious.”
Steven Vinson, senior vice-president of communications for Magnolia Manor, and Karen Miller, chief executive officer of Hospice of the Golden Isles, both said they are going above and beyond as well.
“Hospice is taking every precaution to prevent infection and will remain vigilant in our efforts to maintain effective infection control protocols,” Miller said.
Neither currently allows visitors with flu-like systems into their facilities.
Vinson said Magnolia Manor only allows entry to the building through one door and requires all visitors to sign in, sterilize their hands and answer questions about travel history and symptoms of illness.
At Hospice of the Golden Isles, Miller said visitors who have traveled internationally within 30 days are required to wear face masks, and that the facility is ready to stop accepting new patients and to quarantine existing residents if necessary.
“We are asking our residents to be patient,” Vinson said. “We’ve contacted all family members and guests and asked them to be as patient as they can, and we’re doing mandatory education sessions for all employees.”
In Camden County, U.S. Secretary of Defense Mark Esper cancelled a scheduled visit to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay today. The department did not say why.
For more information on the disease and prevention measures, visit dph.georgia.gov/novelcoronavirus, cdc.gov or sghs.org.
The News’ Lindsey Adkison, Larry Hobbs, Gordon Jackson and Wes Wolfe also contributed to this story.