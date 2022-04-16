To help inform a new SPLOST education campaign and create a projects list, multiple local agencies are funding a survey to poll the public on “resident and visitor preferences for capital investment.”
“SPLOST is a bad word to a lot of people and we’re trying to change that perception,” said Jason Hagen, Glynn County’s interim assistant county manager. “It’s not about advocacy. It’s about education.”
According to a press release announcing the survey, the effort is being funded by the Brunswick Golden Isles Chamber of Commerce, Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau, Golden Isles Development Authority, the city of Brunswick, Glynn County and Forward Brunswick.
The intent is to “help inform government leaders about resident and visitor preferences for capital investment in our community,” according to the release.
SPLOST — short for special-purpose, local option sales tax — is a 1% sales tax implemented for up to six years at a time. The electorate of Glynn County must approve each SPLOST tax.
The county’s last attempt to pass a SPLOST failed 53.5% to 46.5% at a special election in March 2021.
Opponents of the 2021 SPLOST frequently said they felt the projects list did not reflect what the public wanted. The projects list included, among other things, an allotment for courthouse expansion planning, an overhaul of the old Coast Guard station parking lot at East Beach and a roundabout at the intersection of Sea Island and Frederica roads.
The city of Brunswick, Jekyll Island Authority and Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commissioner also would have received a cut of the proceeds.
“We all had a chance to look at the survey and tweak the questions,” Hagen said.
“We’re trying to figure out what people know about SPLOST and what they think about SPLOST, what are their opinions, so we can use that to tailor our educational efforts.”
A secondary goal is to get an impression of the infrastructure, assets and services residents would like to see improved.
To help assemble a new list, the county hired Gude Management Group in March. Gude is the same company the Glynn County School Board uses to manage E-SPLOST projects.
To take the survey, visit survey.rrcresearch.com/s3/Community-Sentiment- Survey
“This survey is a step in the right direction as it provides residents of Glynn County the opportunity to be a part of the conversation surrounding the needs of our community,” Brunswick Golden Isles Chamber President & CEO, Ralph Staffins said in a statement. “The goal is to get everyone in our community to participate and complete the survey.
“Through combined efforts of many community outlets and extensive distribution, we believe we will achieve this goal and receive a clear vision from our residents as reflected in the results of the survey.”