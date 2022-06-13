Local advocates push for sensible gun control

About 30 people waved signs Saturday morning at the Unitarian Universalist church on Gloucester Street to advocate for sensible gun control. It was held in unison with other March for Our Lives rallies around the country including the main one on the National Mall in Washington that drew thousands though far less than the anticipated 50,000.
The focus in Brunswick was on assault weapons like those used in recent mass murders at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, and the earlier racist shooting of Black shoppers at a Buffalo, N.Y., grocery.
They urged universal background checks and licensing of gun owners to ensure that, among other things, they are mentally competent to possess firearms.
Rather than a March, local organizers decided to hold an informational session with speakers. About 30 attended.
John and Beth Stevenson, who held signs by the road, said they are not in favor of banning guns.
The Stevensons said they are from a family of hunters and want to ensure sensible gun ownership continues.
“We have a freezer full of venison,’’ she said.
The most common weapon displayed on signs was an AK-47.