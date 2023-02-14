Local activist’s life to be honored during memorial event
Community members are invited to attend a virtual memorial event at 7 p.m. today to celebrate the life of Robert Randall, a longtime leader in local justice movements.
Local activist's life to be honored during memorial event
Community members are invited to attend a virtual memorial event at 7 p.m. today to celebrate the life of Robert Randall, a longtime leader in local justice movements.
Randall passed away at age 70 on Dec. 15, 2022. He lived with his wife Linda in Brunswick.
Randall was part of numerous war resistance and anti-nuclear efforts, and he also promoted environmental justice in Glynn County, which included work with the Glynn Environmental Coalition.
To attend the virtual event, email the GEC at gec@glynnenvironmental.org.
— The Brunswick News
