Local civic activist Theawanza Brooks will present an inspirational talk Saturday evening at New Vision For Life Church Ministries, 4232 Old Cypress Mill Road in Brunswick.
Brooks’ talk, “For Her Labor of Love,” begins at 6 p.m., and the public is invited to attend. There is no charge.
Brooks is the aunt of the late Ahmaud Arbery, the 25-year-old Black man whose murder in February 2020 at the hands of three White men while out for a jog in a Glynn County neighborhood sparked national outrage and cries racial injustice. Brooks took to social media in the weeks following her nephew’s shooting death to help raise awareness about the tragedy, a story covered only by The News in mainstream media for more than two months.
Brooks later helped organize a peaceful protest and march on May 5, 2020, through the Satilla Shores neighborhood where the shooting occurred, leading demonstrators in chants of “Let’s Run for Ahmaud” and “Justice For Ahmaud,” as reported by The News.
A mother of four and the brother of Arbery’s father, Brooks continued to organize demonstrations in the community after the arrest of the three men, including peaceful rallies outside the Glynn County Courthouse. Brooks remained publicly active throughout the state trial late last year, when the three men were convicted of murder. All three were convicted in federal court in February of violating Arbery’s civil rights.
Brooks is planning to start a nonprofit organization for community outreach and is also contemplating a run for public office in the future.