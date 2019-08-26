A 30-year, $15 million loan from the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority to the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission will pay for treatment plant upgrades and sewer rehabilitation without impacting customers.
“It’s a 30-year loan at 2.38 percent interest, and we only pay interest on money we’ve drawn down. We will eventually draw down all 15 million, but we don’t start paying it right away,” said Interim Executive Director Andrew Burroughs. “Essentially it’s going to go to two projects, Academy Creek and sewer CIPP repairs.”
This year, GEFA gave out around $76.1 million in loans total to utilities around the state. According to a press release from the authority, it gave the JWSC a low-interest rate because it plans to use portions of the money for conservation activities.
“The 2.38 is a pretty convenient interest rate for us. Even if we drew every penny down on day one, it will not affect rates,” Burroughs said. “The only impacts to the customers will be positive.”
A good portion of the $15 million will go straight to the Academy Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant, where it will be used to increase the plant’s efficiency in processing solid waste, give plant staff more flexibility when doing maintenance and to purchase new filters to improve the quality of the treated water coming out the other end, Burroughs said.
“We are going to be rehabbing the headworks for screening and grit removal, installing odor control and doing some internal piping changes and working on adding filters on the effluent, and some other ancillary things are part of that,” Burroughs said. “Water quality meets requirements right now, we’re just trying to go above and beyond because it’s the right thing to do.”
CIPP, or cured-in-place pipe, repairs will allow the utility to replace old pipes without digging the old ones out of the ground.
Off the shelf, CIPP looks like a rolled-up sleeve. A machine runs the sleeve through the old pipe and hot water is then used to inflate the sleeve and cure it, leaving a new plastic pipe in place.
To avoid continuance fees, the JWSC has to draw money from the loan regularly. The Academy Creek project is a long-term project, so the JWSC will use the CIPP repairs to fill the gaps, Burroughs said.
“You’re looking at potentially starting construction on the plant in the summer, and it’s an 18-month project so you’re looking at at least two years. The sewer CIPP won’t be on that timeframe,” Burroughs said.
Most of that pipe is likely going to go into the ground in the south side of Brunswick and on St. Simons Island.
“We’ve got the smoke testing that’s fixing to kick off on the mainland, so ideally we’ll be looking at the south part of the city. We expect to find some actionable items in the south part that we can spend the money on. We’ll also do some work on the island,” Burroughs said.
The utility could use the money for something else, but it would be difficult because GEFA approved the loan for those two project specifically.
“We got approval for those specific projects. We can change our use if we find a more appropriate use, but we’d have to go back through the approval process on that,” Burroughs said.
He said the JWSC is still looking at other options to finance sewer projects to put as little of a burden on customers as possible.
The Community Development Block Grant could be used in cooperation with the city of Brunswick or Glynn County to expand the sewer system, as could rural development grants from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
“We’re continuing to look at all options,” Burroughs said.