Camden County lawyer Jim Stein knew weeks ago that the coronavirus pandemic would impact his law firm, which employees five.
That’s why he and his staff began filling out the application for federal disaster loan assistance nearly two weeks ago, shortly after the announcement that help would be offered to small businesses.
What Stein and his staff learned is it’s not an easy process. He estimates it took he and his staff 40 hours to gather the information and complete the paperwork.
The application seeks information about the business building, assets, income, salaries, investment accounts, tax information, stocks and IRAs.
Stein said he believes he is among the first small business owners to complete the application because some of the information is difficult to obtain while so many businesses are closed.
He also believes some of the information sought is unnecessary, especially in times of a national emergency.
“I think it’s overkill,” he said. “It’s so convoluted. That’s the government.”
Stein said he and his staff tried to complete the application forms to the best of their ability, but he is not certain the government won’t ask for more information, delaying the time help will arrive.
And it’s uncertain what type of help to expect, or when it will come.
“We don’t know what we’re entitled to,” he said. “Nothing on the site tells us what we’re eligible for. There are more questions than answers.”
Stein expressed doubt the average small business owner will be able to complete the application without help.
“We could help others do it,” he said. “I just don’t trust the system to respond on time. You’re talking to a bureaucratic machine.”
Stein said he can remain open for perhaps two more months before he will have to close the law practice he’s had the past 45 years and lay off his employees.
Stein also sent a letter late Thursday to U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-1, to complain about the paperwork and is waiting for a response.
“I’ve got to tell these people something because I don’t want them to be unemployed,” he said of his workers. “The building’s on fire, and we need the water now to keep the building from burning.”