To paraphrase Jan Mackinnon of the state Department of Natural Resources, Georgia was doing living shorelines before living shorelines were cool. That experience has become an advantage as property owners both public and private seek to develop shorelines that are both strong and natural.
Mackinnon, speaking Thursday at the Georgia Environmental Conference, said the importance of resilient shorelines is growing.
“We are doing things better in light of things like sea-level rise,” Mackinnon said. “We know at (the Ft.) Pulaski (gauge) sea levels are rising, and have been trending upwards since 1935. A little bit of trivia I just learned … the last six months the Pulaski gauge has shown an increase, the highest high tides on record, since 1935.”
She said she’s watched the finger creeks in the marshes and after the last king tide, how the water poured out with such force and you could see significant erosion occurring rather quickly, and that the large tides and potential for significant erosion is only going to increase.
Showing a graphic of shifting shorelines on Little Cumberland Island, Mackinnon said that with changing shorelines, the challenge comes when people are looking to protect their investment, protect systems and services, help marshlands and the like.
She said back in the early 2000s they started looking at the sort of projects that were getting applied for, and what they might be able to offer that was more natural, instead of bulkheads and rock revetments.
“Thinking about the habitat … is really part of the mission of being part of the Department of Natural Resources,” Mackinnon said. “So, we banded a team together as partners and sat down at the table.”
They also applied for a grant, and with the Nature Conservancy, began to plan out their first demo shoreline, which was on Sapelo Island.
“With those disruptions that bulkheads and rock revetments offer, you don’t get the sediment falling out of the system and being able to support the growth of … the habitat of associated species that use those areas,” Mackinnon said.
She said one of their new efforts at present is working to quantify shoreline habitat.
“We know that salt marshes are nurturing grounds for many species, but what exactly uses the edge?” Mackinnon asked.
She noted they’re learning a lot about the fish and invertebrates that populate the area, which are part of the justification to providing a softer shoreline solution.
Scott Coleman, the ecological manager at Little St. Simons Island, explained the process of how LSSI went from a bulkhead system to a living shoreline.
“We began thinking about living shorelines when our bulkhead got to a point where it needed to be replaced, and rather than traditional … stabilization to replace it, we went to something that’s more fitting with our conservation mission for the island, and our education mission,” Coleman said.
They partnered with a number of different organizations — the effort stretched along 270 feet next to their main creek, with an intention to protect the connection between the dock and the upland area, along with land near a cottage. A significant number of volunteers helped out with around 12,000 bags of oyster shells to build the shoreline — two layers along the length.
Coleman said early on they decided to do some monitoring with help from the state DNR Coastal Resources Division, to get a sense of the baseline wildlife. After a year they discovered they nearly doubled the density and diversity of fish.
“An incredible success, as far as seeing ecological lift at that site,” Coleman said.