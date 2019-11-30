While certainly the largest, the Golden Ray is not the first foreign shipwreck to disturb local waters.
In December of 1881, a brash British sea captain balked at the need for the assistance of a local harbor pilot. The outcome might explain why incoming ships have long held no say in the matter of putting their vessels in the hands of such experienced local mariners.
“On last Friday the British brig Valero unshipped her rudder and came near foundering,” wrote J.R. Massey, correspondent for The Brunswick Advertiser and Appeal. “Her Captain, having once come through the channel under the guidance of a pilot, felt assured that he could successfully find the road unaided, and attempted to bring in his vessel without a pilot. In consequence, he sheared his vessel too far northward, unshipped the rudder, and ran her aground in a heavy sea.”
The tugboat Stevens was unsuccessful in freeing the brig. Thanks to a Brunswick skipper of much skill and canny, the good folks hereabouts in this late 19th century era did not have to look at a shipwreck for months and months and months.
The now-humbled British sea captain came to Brunswick, where he “found Mr. Elias Clubb, who forthwith boarded her and successfully sailer her in, using a spar for a rudder. For this gallant act of noble seamanship too much cannot be said in Mr. Clubb’s behalf.”
These days, walking the local shores in search of prehistoric sharks’ teeth is a favored pastime. In that same month of 1881, vivid speculation filled in for lagging science to describe the discovery encountered along a stretch of St. Simons Island beach.
“Several bones of some huge monster, about 30 times the size of the ordinary man, have recently been found on South End beach, borne up by the surf,” wrote Massey, the Advertiser and Appeal’s St. Simons Island correspondent. “They present quite an antiquated appearance; look as though they have been tossed about upon the bosom of old Neptune for many generations. There were giants where they came from.”
Or whales. Mastodons, maybe?
These tidbits come from the book, Pages From the Past — St. Simons Island, 1880-86. It is a collection of news snippets from the Advertised and Appeal, penned by Massey. He also was known as Dr. Massey, running a general practice in medicine on the island. St. Simons Island was a rowdy mill town in those days, with saws at Gascoigne Bluff buzzing Georgia pine into lumber for shipment to an international market.
Still, Massey laments in December of 1885, the island was hurting for decent barbecue. “In middle Georgia spare ribs, sausages, back-bones, head cheese and other pork fixings are as certainly looked for by the first of December as turkey accompanies Thanksgiving Day,” he writes. “Why cannot coast Georgia do likewise!” Southern Soul, where were you when they needed you?
There was room enough for crops and cattle on the island back then, but St. Simons’ traffic already was a matter of heated debate. “Reports come in from different portions of the Island of the bad condition of the public roads, some places approaching the impassable, ‘miserable,’ as an Islander expresses himself.”
A year later, there was room for praise.
The portion of road from (east of Gascoigne Bluff) through Newfield Plantation, which for the past twelve months has been the source of so much comment and criticism by no means complimentary to the local board of road commissioners, has this week been transformed into a most excellent highway,” Massey writes.
Settling scores with guns was not necessarily a bad thing back then. Especially if the correspondent assumed the victim had it coming.
“At the late sitting of the Glynn County Superior Court,” Massey wrote in December of 1881, “the Grand Jury failed to find a bill against George McCullough, for shooting Henry Carter. A wise decision.”
Fans of historic romance novelist Eugenia Price will be interested in this one. She apparently overlooked this pratfall in her extensive research on New Moon Rising protagonist Horace Gould. “Richard Fennick was up before the County Court last Monday for stealing Horace Gould’s Christmas turkey,” Massey writes in December of 1881.
The sawmills were booming that year, including a stellar 10-hour shift one late fall day. “At least four million feet of lumber in the St. Simons yards,” Massey wrote in early December. “St. Simons Mills cut one hundred and nine thousand feet of first-class lumber not long since within ten hours.”
The island’s days as a tourist destination were still a long ways off in these post Civil War years. In fact, Massey warned that a passenger ship, with stops on St. Simons and runs down to Florida, misleadingly advertised that such accommodations were available.
“A line having been advertised from Brunswick to Florida, via this place, requiring passengers to remain over night here, and the inference ... that all such parties can be furnished hotel accommodations ... “ Massey reported. He adds “that the traveling public should know there is no hotel at this point.”
The week before Christmas of 1880, Massey waxed merrily on the childlike excitement that accompanied the season. “Christmas is coming and all the little folks know it. Their old friend Santa Claus will be around and, of course, the stocking all must be hung up on Christmas Eve.”
He then shared a letter to Santa from an 8-year-old islander named Earl. “Dear Santa Claus: I wish you would bring me these articles a Drum sword gun that will shot arrows and that train running around a turn table and a hobby horse a lot of things ... “ Young Earl was just getting warmed up. His letter runs on unpunctuated in the same vein to further beseech St. Nick for “fire works Torpeters spit Devils ... For Bubber two nice reading books ... cow and calf for Mother ... and buggy for pappa.”
Well, here is hoping the holiday season brings you all much peace and joy, even if it passes without delivering Torpeters and spit Devils.