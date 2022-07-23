Little St. Simons is home to a rare hibiscus

A spellbindingly gorgeous chorus of marsh mallow hibiscus had an appointment to keep with dawn’s early light Friday, caring not diddly-squat about the humans who got stuck on the wrong side of the Hampton Point Marina’s closed entrance gate.
In all its enthralling hues of rose pink, creamy white and coal-ember red, the enigmatic Coastal Georgia wildflower burst forth from verdant leafy stalks sprouting upon a spongy bog on Little St. Simons Island.
The vibrant flash of mega blooms cast a colorful and aromatic spectacle across a broad plain of freshwater wetlands, making the most of nature’s call to shine.
Good thing those humans overcame the earlier quandary at the marina entrance gate on the north end of St. Simons Island. Because this grand natural pageant on the pristine barrier island across the way had no intention of waiting on them.
From the marina, it took a boat ride to Little St. Simons Island and a bumpy pickup truck ride along a pair of tire tracks in the dirt just to get within contemplation of this special happening. The truck stopped beside a dense jungle of maritime forest, and there the real epic began.
“This is where our off-trail adventure begins,” guide Emily Engle told the party of six, a crescent moon still overhead at 7:08 a.m.
Through a vague opening in dense scrub, vine-tangled ground cover, massive oaks and tall magnolias, the troop set off into uncharted coastal Georgia wilds. Palmetto fronds, low-hanging limbs and thick underbrush mired the winding way inward. Over a ridge and down a slowly descending grade, they stepped into a broad, flat expanse of freshwater wetlands like no other.
The big marsh mallow hibiscus blooms popped brilliantly from the tops of thick, 8-foot-high stalks, a brightly colored forest of flowers. They stood in legion, several brilliant acres of flowering beauty as far as the eye could see.
For an awe-inspiring moment, the spectators could almost forget the cloud of skeeters that swarmed over everything and everyone in this swampy stew. Bug spray, mosquito netting and long-sleeve shirts and pants are part of the dress code for the venture.
“It’s kind of mind-blowing, every time you see it,” said Engle, the trained naturalist and director of sales and marketing for Little St. Simons Island’s ecotourist ventures. “They don’t even seem real.”
They are real. And real special. Known to scientists as hibiscus grand floras, the plant is a unique creation of nature, indigenous to this coastal environment. They are found only sparingly and in soggy fields on barrier islands along Coastal Georgia and South Carolina.
But the prolific marsh mallow hibiscus patch that resides on Little St. Simons Island exceeds all others.
“This is the largest stand we know of anywhere,” Engle said. “It takes your breath away.”
Nature’s subtle design for the breath-taking display makes it all the more intriguing. The marsh mallow hibiscus flowers that shone so brightly Friday morning wilted in the afternoon heat, gone forever after that one performance on the island’s pristine stage. But the many green bulbs still clinging to the stalks promised a new batch of flowers that would bloom anew Friday night.
The nocturnal blooms will repeat the spectacular show beginning Saturday morning regardless of whether amyone is there to witness its primal splendor.
The marsh mallow hibiscus began blooming earlier this month. Its run on 2022 will wrap up sometime in the middle of August.
“Our hibiscus really only comes to bloom once a year,” Engle said. “They bloom only for a month or so before they return to being sticks.”
But the show will return next year.
The hibiscus plant species is millions of years old and the formation of Little St. Simons Island occurred 3,500 years ago. You do the math.
“Year after year, we know they’ll be back,” Engle said.