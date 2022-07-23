A spellbindingly gorgeous chorus of marsh mallow hibiscus had an appointment to keep with dawn’s early light Friday, caring not diddly-squat about the humans who got stuck on the wrong side of the Hampton Point Marina’s closed entrance gate.

In all its enthralling hues of rose pink, creamy white and coal-ember red, the enigmatic Coastal Georgia wildflower burst forth from verdant leafy stalks sprouting upon a spongy bog on Little St. Simons Island.

More from this section

Little St. Simons is home to a rare hibiscus

Little St. Simons is home to a rare hibiscus

A spellbindingly gorgeous chorus of marsh mallow hibiscus had an appointment to keep with dawn’s early light Friday, caring not diddly-squat about the humans who got stuck on the wrong side of the Hampton Point Marina’s closed entrance gate.

Optim Health System provides world-class care

Optim Health System provides world-class care

When you expect orthopedic excellence, there is only one place to go – Optim Health System. From hips and knees to shoulders and spine, you deserve the best orthopedic care in the region.