Little Cumberland Island has a shoreline erosion problem along Shell Creek.
The island’s homeowners association is seeking a permit to build a “living shoreline” to protect the coastal edge. Living shorelines are made of natural materials that will encourage the growth of plants over time.
The proposed project consists of grading 202 linear feet of shoreline by removing an estimated 4,550 cubic feet of material from the shoreline, with 960 feet of material repositioned to create the desired slope.
The slope will be covered with geotextile fabric and the toe of the graded shoreline will be stabilized with 2,790 cubic feet of rip rap. An estimated 2,771 cubic feet of bagged oyster shells will be placed above the rip rap toe and secured with J-hooks.
During the work, a floating dock associated with a community dock will be relocated during construction and replaced when construction is completed. An unserviceable bulkhead will be permanently removed as part of the project.
Native salt-tolerant vegetation will be planted and erosion control blankets will hold the sediment while the vegetation establishes.
The proposed project will impact an estimated 4,967 square feet of coastal marshlands and 1,742 square feet of upland.
According to the permit request to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources Coastal Resources Division, the applicants are responsible to show the project is not contrary to the public interest and no feasible alternatives exist.
The Coastal Marshlands Protection Committee will have to determine if the project could obstruct or alter the natural flow of navigational water. Other concerns are increased erosion, shoaling of channels and the creation of stagnant areas of water.
A public comment period about the project ends March 1. Site-specific comments for or against the project should be submitted in writing to Sam LaBarba, Department of Natural Resources, 1 Conservation Way, Brunswick, GA, 31520.