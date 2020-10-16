The Literary Guild of St. Simons Island forecast of its largest ever used book sale may indeed prove to be one for the books.
Members of the guild worked Thursday morning and afternoon filling tables at the Casino atrium between the library and community theater with thousands and thousands of books. Before noon, they had filled most of the available space and still had books aboard a rental truck.
After a three-hour sale Thursday for members only, the sale opens to the general public from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday and 8:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday.
Prices are $3 for hardcovers and $2 for paperbacks and include fiction, nonfiction, biographies, self-help, religion, young adult, children, sports, Civil War, history and DVDs and audio books.
All proceeds benefit the St. Simons Island library. The sale is the first since the spring sale at the Casino was canceled and moved on-line because of the coronavirus.
Those who want to be eligible for future members only sales may pay annual dues of $10 at the Casino.