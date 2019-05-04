2018 fall book sale
Buy Now

Book lovers peruse the many books on sale at the fall 2018 book sale put on by the Literary Guild of St. Simons Island. Today is the deadline for donations to this year’s spring books sale, which is set for Thursday through Saturday next week.

 file art

Continuing the tradition, the Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will kick off its spring used book sale in the Glynn County Casino on Thursday.

The sale will run for three days, with all proceeds going to the St. Simons Island Library.

“All the proceeds go to purchase materials and programs at the St. Simons library. One hundred percent, there is no admin cost,” said George Ragsdale, vice president of the literary guild.

Members can purchase books from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, while non-members can shop on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Anyone who wants to become a literary guild member can do so during the sale. Those who sign up at this sale will also be able to purchase books early during the guild’s fall book sale.

“They just have to sign up on the day of the sale. The cost is $10 to become a member for the calendar year,” Ragsdale said. “Our next sale is in October. If you become a member, you can participate in the member sale now and again in October without joining again.”

Membership also comes with the added benefit of entry into author talks the guild hosts throughout the year.

A schedule of talks can be found on the guild’s website, litguildssi.org, and on its Facebook page, as well as in The News’ community calendar.

Ragsdale said the book sale is a great way to support the library, as the club raises around $25,000 a year through the program.

“Book sales are generally in the neighborhood of $10,000 (each). We’ve got approximately 10,000 books in inventory we’ll be putting out for the sale. The staff is made up of 100 percent volunteers,” Ragsdale said.

Anyone is welcome to donate books to the sale, but today is the cutoff date. Donations can be dropped off at the St. Simons Island library during its operating hours or at the literary guild’s bookstore from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Both are located in the Glynn County Casino, 530 Beachview Drive on St. Simons Island.

The guild will begin accepting donations for the fall sale on May 13. Donations for the fall sale can be dropped off at the St. Simons library during normal hours, or the guild’s bookstore on Wednesday’s from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

More from this section

House subcommittee receives insight on federal fisheries

House subcommittee receives insight on federal fisheries

To know where you’re going, first you have to know where to start — that’s the idea behind what U.S. Rep. Jared Huffman, chairman of the U.S. House Subcommittee on Water, Oceans and Wildlife, called the subcommittee’s WOW 101 hearings. The last of which occurred Wednesday, when representativ…

Water and sewer utility director resigns

Water and sewer utility director resigns

Jimmy Junkin tendered his resignation as executive director of the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission on Friday, a day after the utility commission discussed his job in a closed session.

City, county cops track down armed robber

City, county cops track down armed robber

City and county police teamed up to track down an alleged armed robber late Thursday night, just moments after the suspect held up a cashier for cash at the Family Dollar in Cypress Mill Square, according to police.