Continuing the tradition, the Literary Guild of St. Simons Island will kick off its spring used book sale in the Glynn County Casino on Thursday.
The sale will run for three days, with all proceeds going to the St. Simons Island Library.
“All the proceeds go to purchase materials and programs at the St. Simons library. One hundred percent, there is no admin cost,” said George Ragsdale, vice president of the literary guild.
Members can purchase books from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, while non-members can shop on Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Anyone who wants to become a literary guild member can do so during the sale. Those who sign up at this sale will also be able to purchase books early during the guild’s fall book sale.
“They just have to sign up on the day of the sale. The cost is $10 to become a member for the calendar year,” Ragsdale said. “Our next sale is in October. If you become a member, you can participate in the member sale now and again in October without joining again.”
Membership also comes with the added benefit of entry into author talks the guild hosts throughout the year.
A schedule of talks can be found on the guild’s website, litguildssi.org, and on its Facebook page, as well as in The News’ community calendar.
Ragsdale said the book sale is a great way to support the library, as the club raises around $25,000 a year through the program.
“Book sales are generally in the neighborhood of $10,000 (each). We’ve got approximately 10,000 books in inventory we’ll be putting out for the sale. The staff is made up of 100 percent volunteers,” Ragsdale said.
Anyone is welcome to donate books to the sale, but today is the cutoff date. Donations can be dropped off at the St. Simons Island library during its operating hours or at the literary guild’s bookstore from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Both are located in the Glynn County Casino, 530 Beachview Drive on St. Simons Island.
The guild will begin accepting donations for the fall sale on May 13. Donations for the fall sale can be dropped off at the St. Simons library during normal hours, or the guild’s bookstore on Wednesday’s from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.