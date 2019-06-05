Sung Hui Lewis, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning for Glynn County Schools, shared with the Glynn County Board of Education on Tuesday an idea to bring the community together to support early literacy education.
The initiative is called “Lit 3 — Ask Me,” and Lewis explained during the school board’s work session that she hopes the tagline will encourage community groups of all kinds to contribute in some way to the same end goal — ensuring that all Glynn County students read at grade level by third grade.
Research shows that third grade is a critical point in a student’s literacy education. Students who read at grade level by third grade see more success later in their academic careers and in life. Those who do not face barriers to success later on.
“We already have some great stuff going on in Glynn County,” Lewis said. “… We have community support. But what we don’t have is a collective. We don’t have something that pulls us together.”
Everyone can play a different role, and the “Lit 3 — Ask Me” idea aims to help people vocalize the role they can play and engage in conversations that center on the third grade benchmark reading goals.
“It’s a philosophy that we’ve built in Glynn County that we can have children reading on grade level by third grade,” Lewis said. “And ‘Ask me’ — this is my part I’m going to play.”
The initiative can take many concrete forms, and Lewis said she hopes community groups will partner with the school system to put ideas into action. T-shirts with the tagline are also available for $12.
“We’re talking about how to pump people up in our community,” Lewis said. “… We have all kinds of ideas about how we can get our community together for our school system.”
During the work session, the school board also reviewed the school system’s budget plans for fiscal year 2020. A special called meeting is planned for June 27 at noon at the central office, at which the board will vote to approve the budget.
Staff from Community in Schools, a dropout prevention program in Glynn County, gave an annual report to the school board as well. The nonprofit again achieved a 100 percent graduation rate this year.
Community in Schools expanded in the Glynn Learning Center this past school year, and next year the nonprofit plans to also expand into Altama Elementary School and Needwood Middle School.