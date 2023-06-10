Today’s veteran: David West, 62
Born: Hampton, Va.
Residence: Brunswick
Service: Navy, 4 years; Georgia Air National Guard, 26 years
Duties: Navy: Ocean systems technician; Air National Guard: cryptographic maintenance technician
Rank: Petty officer 3rd class, Navy; chief master sergeant, Air National Guard
Recognitions: Air Force Meritorious Service Medal; Joint Service Commendation Medal; Air Force Commendation Medal; Army Commendation Medal with one device; Joint Service Achievement Medal; Air Force Achievement Medal; National Defense Medal with two devices; Iraqi Campaign Medal with one device; Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal; Global War on Terrorism Service Medal
Duty stations: Navy — Bermuda and USS Harry W. Hill; Air National Guard — Iraq; Philippines; Singapore; Djibouti; England; Egypt; Guatemala; Nicaragua; Panama and Columbia
His story: David West enlisted in the Navy while he was in high school because he had an interest in being an oceanographer.
He mistakenly believed he would be listening to aquatic life before he began his training as an ocean systems technician. What he wasn’t told was the acoustics he’d be listening for were Soviet Union submarines.
“I thought I wanted to study marine biology,” he said.
He was a self described “Army brat” but chose the Navy because of the potential to travel across the world.
“The travel intrigued me and the exotic ports,” he said. “You could go anywhere.”
He was assigned to the USS Harry W. Hill after serving in Bermuda and spent 13 months aboard the destroyer. He got his wish to travel, with port calls in Hawaii, Australia; Hong Kong; Diego Garcia and other locations.
He decided to leave the Navy after serving four years to pursue an information technology career in the private sector.
Seven years after he left the Navy, West said he was asked if he’d be interested in joining the Georgia Air National Guard, where his IT skills were needed.
He spent most of his first decade in the Air National Guard in training. Then, the 911 terrorist attacks happened.
Two weeks after the attacks on Sept. 11, 2011, West’s unit was deployed to Iraq to set up communications systems needed by command staff.
“We knew if an event happened, we’d be the first ones out the door,” he said. “We were prepared, fully qualified.”
During the seven months in Iraq, West said there were many nerve-wracking moments.
“When you’re outside the Green Zone in a convoy, those can be nervous moments,” he said.
He was deployed to the Middle East multiple times in support of Operations Enduring Freedom, Noble Eagle and Iraqi Freedom.
He retired from the Georgia Air National Guard after serving 26 years, with no idea his Navy training listening for Soviet submarines would lead to a lifelong
IT career.
“I was just excited to see the world,” he said.
West currently serves the chief technology officer for Glynn County, a career that began in the Navy.
“I never imagined Navy sonar could lead to a lifelong career,” West said. “I wouldn’t have had the background and skills. I’m still in training. You’re constantly maintaining and staying current.”