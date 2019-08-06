Lissner house still on the table

LaRon Bennett was not surprised at last week’s decision by the Brunswick Finance Department not to provide the Lissner house as the new headquarters for the city’s Urban Redevelopment Agency.
Prior to the meeting, Bennett, chairman of the URA, said he learned the finance department had a mandate to use the house as a source of revenue for the city, and the house would not be available rent free.
Bennett, however, said the decision won’t be final until city commissioners consider the proposal to headquarter URA offices in the Lissner house at Wednesday’s meeting.
Bennett said his agency plans to use the $100,000 in the city budget to support URA operations. The money is an advance on the sale of the Perry school site. The URA will get half of the $600,000 selling price once the deal is closed.
“The Perry school is pretty much a done deal,” he said. “Right now, it’s pretty much certain.”
Moderately priced housing is scheduled to be constructed on the site.
One challenge for the agency is it doesn’t have permanent office space or paid staff. Bennett said the plan is to spend the money on office equipment including computers and printers, and a paid office manager.
“We need someone to do more than answer phones,” he said. "The staff persons would manage the office, meet people and think on their feet."
Ideally, the office manager will also have skills in applying for grants.
Another challenge has been trying to operate with no budget to market the city or work on projects.
“The primary way we’ve operated is conducted through volunteerism with help from (downtown development authority director) Mathew Hill,” he said.
Bennett said the $100,000 budgeted may sound like a lot of money, but it’s not a lot for his agency to do its job.
“In reality, the URA needs to be structured,” he said.
In reality, the agency needs a director, project manager and an office manager to be effective.
“If you have no staff, how can you be effective,” he said. “The chairman has to fill those roles and responsibilities.”
One question is the funding mechanism for the URA after the $300,000 from the Perry school sale is spent.
“I’m not aware of any decisions to fund the URA with city funding beyond the $300,000,” he said. “We know with $100,000 we can plan for a year.”
The agency will seek grants and other forms of funding to help pay expenses, he said.
Bennett said he feels no pressure to produce results with the agency’s infusion of cash. The focus for the next year is organizing the agency.
Bennett said he still believes the proposed Ogelthorpe Convention Center is on the table. A study approved by commissioners last month will determine the costs to build the proposed hotel and conference center to ensure the project is built in the most economical way possible.
He believes the convention center will have a positive economic impact with the tax revenue generated for the city, county and board of eduction coffers.
“The conference center will succeed and exceed expectations,” he said. “Brunswick has a lot of amenities that would draw a lot of people.”
Bennett said he also supports the construction of a parking garage with a capacity to hold 300 to 400 vehicles, including those owned by hotel guests.
“It will be a huge game changer in downtown Brunswick,” he said.
Bennett said his agency will work closely with other agencies tasked with economic development in Brunswick without duplicating services.
I think it’s good to work with these agencies,” he said. “It’s a prerequisite. We’re trying to accomplish the same thing."