Lisa Ring
Democrat, U.S. House District 1
Rep. Buddy Carter has been in this office now since 2014. What sort of change in leadership would you plan to bring, if elected in November?
I believe the people of the First District deserve better representation in Congress. I am running for Congress because it is important that no one gets left behind in our district. The American people have been sold out for too long by too many. We must have representatives who put the people ahead of personal gain. I want to make your voice heard loud and clear in Washington, D.C., and to shape our public policy to reflect our values in the First District of Georgia.
How do you plan to support economic revitalization efforts among the First District in light of the recession created by the COVID-19 pandemic?
My plan for the economic revitalization of the First District is tied closely with my commitment to environmental and economic justice. Coastal Georgia is ideally-placed to become a hub of clean, safe, renewable energy research and implementation. We can become global leaders in researching new technologies and we can create thousands of decent-paying jobs where none exist. With these technologies, we can implement a green infrastructure to provide transportation, mitigate rising sea levels and create an economic boom for our district. With innovative thinking, we can improve our district for every person while transitioning to clean, safe, renewable energy sources, providing tuition-free training for these new green jobs and becoming world leaders in the rapidly growing field of clean, renewable energies. We can implement policies that include workforce development, tax breaks, rebates and assistance for all Americans, to help protect our planet from dirty fossil fuels. We can create jobs, save our planet and make our district and country leaders in clean, renewable technologies by implementing 100 percent clean energy by 2035.
What are your other priorities for the district?
We must ensure that everyone has access to healthcare, and now is the time to pass medicare for all. Medicare for all is not a new idea, nor is it a radical one. It saves lives, and it saves money. Medicare for all makes sense.
We must address the climate crisis. In a district with over 100 miles of coastline, it is imperative that we have a representative who unapologetically supports the protection of our coasts not just through words, but through actions
As a military mom, I understand the need to support our service members, veterans, and their families. With the world’s largest defense budget, our service members should be paid a decent salary and receive all the benefits promised to them when they enlisted.
We must get big money out. We will have a true democracy when we remove the undue influence of wealth on politics and amplify the voice of the people to create a nation reflective of our values: justice, equity, equality and fairness.
I will fight for all hard-working families to get the pay and benefits they’ve earned and will continue to support the backbone of a thriving American economy: labor union organizing and workers’ rights.
Once we recognize that systemic racism exists, adversely affects each of us, and affects 40 percent of the U.S. population directly, we can begin to change it together. I actively support racial diversity everywhere, including in government, workplaces and education. I will stand up to systemic discrimination and work to eradicate prison for profit, education for profit and law enforcement quota systems, which disproportionately impact people of color.
Our criminal justice system needs reform on every level. For over 50 years, the number of people incarcerated in the United States has risen by more than 500 percent, to 2.2 million. Due to the failed war on drugs and various administrations’ “law and order” policies, we have perpetuated this “New Jim Crow” of mass incarceration. As a former corrections officer and a former director of a successful anti-recidivism program, I will work for a criminal justice system that is just for everyone.