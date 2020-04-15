When Gov. Brian Kemp issued a shelter in place order earlier this month, commercial activity around town went limp.
But not everywhere.
“Sales went through the roof that Thursday night,” said Billy Walker, owner of M&B Liquors.
And it’s been busy ever since.
He is not the only establishment peddling spirits that saw sales jump.
“We’re seeing more than usual business,” said Jim Gibson, owner of JP’s Spirits and Wines on U.S. Hwy. 17. “It’s almost back down to normal business levels, but we’re still a little high.”
Both Brunswick liquor stores noted that sales for grain alcohol had increased as well.
“You make hand sanitizer out of grain alcohol, which is 190 proof and sales are higher than usual in that,” Gibson said.
“Some folks have bought EverClear, stuff to make hand sanitizer,” Walker said. “Personally, I was going to make some for myself and my employees.”
Walker and Gibson are following the guidelines when it comes to social distancing and keeping customers and themselves safe. At M&B Liquors, located at 61 Candler Drive, Walker chose to go to a drive-thru only store to protect his staff and their families.
“I’m doing everything I can to protect my employees and still service everyone since we are considered an essential business,” Walker said. “We are doing our best to protect ourselves and still have a service. We have masks, gloves, and fans that blow the air out when the window opens that we use.”
Kurt Andersen, manager of Bulldog Liquors on 1101 Osborne St. in St. Marys, has seen a noticeable change in his customers’ buying habits since the coronavirus outbreak.
His store is sold its last three bottles of 190 proof Everclear on Friday morning to a woman who drove from Florida to make the purchase. Florida does not allow the sale of 190-proof spirits, which Anderson said the woman and other customers are using to make home-made hand sanitizer.
He has seen slower sales in pints and half-pints because customers are opting to buy larger quantities when they shop. Some customers are ordering cases of wine that normally just buy a bottle.
“A lot of customers are buying in bulk,” he said.
His normal weekend customers who have lost their jobs are coming in more often.
“I hate to say that during this time,” Andersen said. “It’s like a seven-day weekend. We’re seeing customers more often.”
Walker also said that people were buying in bulk or getting larger sized bottles now.
At Hamby’s By-Air-Package in the Retreat Plaza on St. Simons Island, the owners’ son, Wesley Maxwell, said sales were up and that some people were buying in bulk, but others are purchasing normal amounts. As for grain alcohol, Maxwell said he hadn’t really seen people buy it.
“No, we’re mainly just selling White Claws, beers, and tequila for margaritas since it’s that time of year,” Maxwell said.