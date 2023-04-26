The local chapter of the Links, Inc., will host its ninth annual Women’s Empowerment Workshop this weekend, bringing people together to work toward inspired futures.
The workshop will be from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the Golden Isles College and Career Academy, 4404 Glynco Parkway in Brunswick.
The inaugural Women’s Empowerment Workshop was held in 2014. Its featured speaker, Tammie Bailey-Fults, will return for this year’s event.
“We feel like we’re coming full circle bringing her back,” said Jackie Bryant, president of the local Links chapter. “We had such a good response and turnout in 2014 that it became one of our signature events for our national trends and services facet, and we have been facilitating the event every year since 2014.”
Bailey-Fults brings a wealth of knowledge to share, Bryant said. She is the co-founder, CEO and president the National Association of Women Owned Small Business, Inc., and NOMACON Solutions. She is also a business development consultant, nationally-recognized procurement expert, entrepreneur and educator.
“We try to select a speaker who can speak on the overall issues that are going on with women today,” Bryant said.
The event is free and open to the public.
“This year, the theme is ‘empowering families to build better community,’” Bryant said. “We try to select topics to go along with that, and when we think about empowering a family we think about the overall family.”
Topics of discussion will include building generational wealth, improving health, scholarships and college applications, home buying, entrepreneurship and more.
“We just focus on the overall woman and being a part of the community, trying to be self sufficient and focus on yourself,” Bryant said.
Workshops will be held throughout the day, and Bailey-Fults will speak around lunch time. The day will culminate with a Zumba session, for which attendees are asked to bring a change of clothes.
Door prizes will also be given out during the day.
The event is meant to inspire women and to give them connections to reach their goals, Bryant said.
“When they leave the workshop, we want them to feel empowered,” she said. “We want them to walk away saying ‘I can do this. Based on what I’ve learned today, I too can do this.’”