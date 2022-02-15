Links donates to Safe Harbor program

A recent donation to Safe Harbor highlighted both the nonprofit’s local work and the service-minded efforts of the Brunswick chapter of the Links, Inc.
The Links presented Safe Harbor Children’s Advocacy Center last week with a check for $1,500, donated through an event hosted by the area-wide Links organization.
The area chapter of the Links, Inc., an international service organization, sponsored in December a Wheel of Fortune event, through which each participating chapter selected a donation beneficiary. During the event, the wheel was spun and the local chapter of the Links saw its name land on the $1,500 mark.
The local chapter chose Safe Harbor as a beneficiary because of the nonprofit’s focus on aiding local children.
Safe Harbor serves the community through programs like Zach’s Place emergency shelter for runaway youth, Street Beat, STRIVE Transitional Living Services and Safe Place.
The Links’ donation will go specifically to the Children’s Advocacy Center, which provides a safe, child-focused environment for children who have suffered abuse.
“We like to focus on the children,” said Jacqueline Bryant, president of the local Links chapter.
The Links’ overall focus is service to the community, and this donation is another way the organization is achieving its mission and supporting the area’s youth, Bryant said.
“Services to youth is one of the facets the Links has,” she said. “This is another way of giving back … Safe Harbor Children’s Advocacy Center, a lot of their missions and goals coincided with our missions and goals.”
Leslie Hartman, executive director of Safe Harbor Center, expressed gratitude for the donation.
“It was such an honor that they nominated our agency, and especially the Child Advocacy Center,” she said. “It’s helping us raise awareness about the Child Advocacy Center and the services we offer.”