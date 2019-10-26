High school students in the Golden Isles may drive past College of Coastal Georgia every day and never learn about the opportunities offered there until they step on campus.
The local chapter of the Links, Inc., a nonprofit group aiming to give back to the community in a variety of ways, works to bridge that gap in awareness by bringing juniors and seniors to CCGA every October for its annual LIFE event.
More than 140 students from Glynn, McIntosh and Camden counties participated in this year’s LIFE event Friday. The students met deans and faculty from the business, nursing and culinary arts programs. They also toured campus and had lunch in the on-campus dining hall.
“It’s to pique their interest in business in general and international business, and also to encourage them to use College of Coastal Georgia as their launching point for their education, because we have a great institution in Glynn County,” said Colette Lee-Lewis, Links chapter member and co-chair of the event.
The Links, an international group, has a broader goal of encouraging students to pursue business degrees, and this event supports that effort, said Shirley Wilson, Links chapter member and co-chair of the event.
High school counselors work with the Links chapter to let students know about the opportunity each year. And the event opens students’ eyes to what’s available, said Kathryn Sadowski, senior counselor at Brunswick High School.
“I just love the support that the Links gives to our students, to help them with their plans after high school,” Sadowski said. “A lot of times, the students aren’t clear on what they want to do after high school.”
The LIFE event began in 2013 and has grown significantly, attracting more students every year, said Jacqueline Bryant, president of the local Links chapter.
“It was really based on the minority students at that time and getting them involved in international affairs,” she said. “And from that, the LIFE program itself flourished.”
Shane Apps, dual enrollment admissions counselor at CCGA, said the LIFE program allows the college to partner with a local group to attract students growing up in this area.
“We really want to make sure that we’re serving our community in the Golden Isles and letting them know what educational options are right here in their backyard,” he said.