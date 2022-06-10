As the president of Brunswick’s chapter of the Links, Inc., Jackie Bryant often gets the chance to read with young students.
And they’re always excited to see her.
Bryant was back in a classroom Thursday at Head Start in Brunswick with other chapter members of the Links, an international, service-focused organization made up of professional women of African descent.
Their visit is part of the organization’s “7,500 Book Challenge,” a project that will bring books into preschool programs.
“This is a national community service project that we’re doing because it’s the 43rd national assembly of the Links organization,” Bryant said. “They asked each chapter to select a pre-k center, donate 50 books — well they said 25, but we donated 50 — and then read to the children as a part of this national conglomerate of reading.”
Tres Hamilton, a Links members who heads the service, also leads Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority, where the Glynn County Head Start program is housed.
Hamilton was among the group Thursday and read the class a “Pete the Cat” story.
Each year, the Links’ National Assembly promotes a community service project that creates an opportunity for local chapters to take positive actions in their community.
Bryant said the Brunswick chapter will continue reading to the students at Head Start. She looks forward to their reactions each time Links members drop by.
“We look forward to it,” Bryant said.