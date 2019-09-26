Links chapter hosts HBCU panel

HBCU Forum
The Links Chapter in Brunswick hosted an HBCU forum on Sept. 19 to help raise awareness of post-education opportunities.

September is celebrated as National HBCU Month, as part of a countrywide initiative to raise awareness of historically black colleges and universities.

To support this effort, the Brunswick Chapter of the Links, Inc., hosted its inaugural HBCU Forum on Sept. 19 at Brunswick High School, inviting students in Glynn, Camden and McIntosh counties to attend and learn about HBCU opportunities.

“We hope that we educate the students about the different aspects of attending the HBCUs,” said Jacqueline Bryant, president of the Brunswick chapter of the Links, a nonprofit organization.

Glynn County Schools hosts an annual HBCU fair in February, and this event aimed to supplement the awareness that event brings, said Oatanisha Dawson, co-chair for service to youth with the Links chapter.

“We wanted to just partner with the school system and give information to students and families earlier on, so they can have not just an interest but information about being financially prepared and building their financial portfolios so that they can have an easier transition from high school to college,” Dawson said.

Representatives from four HBCUs — Alabama State University, Jackson State University, Savannah State University and Spelman College — participated in a panel discussion at the event and set up booths to meet with students and families before and afterward. Local financial groups also took part in the event, to offer guidance on paying for college.

The Links chapter aims to give back to the community, Bryant said, and this event was a part of that effort.

“The Links incorporated has a long and proud history of promoting and supporting historically black colleges and universities,” she said, addressing the crowd before the panel discussion. “Through the years, we’ve been instrumental in ensuring the sustainability and legacy of our schools.”

The goal of the panel, Dawson said, was to make the possibility of attending an HBCU come to life for the students and their families.

“We want to make information about schools come to life,” she said. “Many of our students only get information from counselors and the website, or brochures, but this makes the school come to life.”

