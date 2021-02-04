The sharp chill in the air Wednesday underscored the reason the local chapter of Links, Inc., was visiting Head Start preschool.
Members of the Brunswick Chapter of the Links, Inc., a local civic organization, brought with them nearly 200 pairs of warm socks and T-shirts to be gifted to every student at Head Start’s Brunswick site.
“We were asked to donate t-shirts and socks for 180 of the pre-K kids that attend this facility, so that’s what we did,” said Jacqueline Bryant, president of the local Links chapter. “We actually donated more than that. We wanted to make sure that every child had a t-shirt and a pair of socks, especially during the cold weather.”
The socks and shirts were to be sorted into sets for every child at the school, said Nina Bryant-Hunter, early childhood education division director for Coastal Georgia Area Community Action Authority.
“Of course this time of the year, with it being so cold and with everything that’s going on with this pandemic, the parents are just barely making it,” she said. “So this is going to be a huge benefit for our children and families.”
It’s important too, she said, for the children to meet members of their community and to know they’re cared for.
“It helps our children have more positive role models in their lives,” she said.
Service of this kind is a core value of the international Links organization, Bryant said.
The chapter will also soon take part in a literacy initiative, through which they’ll record themselves reading stories for Black History Month for students.
It’s a pleasure to give back, Bryant said.
“Any time Head Start asks us to participate in a partnership with them in any endeavor that’s for the children, they’re always welcome to do so,” she said.