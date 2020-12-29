Line break leaves homes, businesses without water
Dozens of homes and businesses in the area north of I-95 between Golden Isles Parkway and Old Jesup Road went without water for hours Monday due to a break in a water main.
According to Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission Administration Director Jay Sellers, utility workers encountered a problem when attempting to connect a new line to a main Monday evening. The outage affected an area bounded roughly by I-95 to the south, Old Jesup Road to the west, Golden Isles Parkway to the east and Perry Lane Road to the north.
He said the utility expected to complete repairs restore service later that evening.
He did not have all the details, but said hardware failure occurred while workers tried to connect a new line to the main, which was still pressurized.
Sellers said a boil water advisory would be in effect for at least another 18 hours from the point of repair, Sellers said. An advisory is not a guarantee the water is contaminated — Sellers said no tests have turned up positive in recent memory — but it does prevent food service establishments from using tap water to cook food.
— The Brunswick News