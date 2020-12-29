Line break leaves homes, businesses without water

Dozens of homes and businesses in the area north of I-95 between Golden Isles Parkway and Old Jesup Road went without water for hours Monday due to a break in a water main.

According to Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission Administration Director Jay Sellers, utility workers encountered a problem when attempting to connect a new line to a main Monday evening. The outage affected an area bounded roughly by I-95 to the south, Old Jesup Road to the west, Golden Isles Parkway to the east and Perry Lane Road to the north.

He said the utility expected to complete repairs restore service later that evening.

He did not have all the details, but said hardware failure occurred while workers tried to connect a new line to the main, which was still pressurized.

Sellers said a boil water advisory would be in effect for at least another 18 hours from the point of repair, Sellers said. An advisory is not a guarantee the water is contaminated — Sellers said no tests have turned up positive in recent memory — but it does prevent food service establishments from using tap water to cook food.

— The Brunswick News

More from this section

Cutting begins on stern section of Golden Ray

Cutting begins on stern section of Golden Ray

The crane vessel VB 10,000 began cutting Friday on the stern section of the shipwrecked Golden Ray, which has sat half-submerged in the St. Simons Sound since it overturned on Sept. 8, 2019, while heading out to sea with a cargo of 4,200 vehicles.