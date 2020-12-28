Dozens of homes and businesses in the area north of I-95 between Golden Isles Parkway and Old Jesup Road are without water due to a break in a water line.
According to the Brunswick-Glynn County Joint Water and Sewer Commission Administration Director Jay Sellers, utility workers encountered a problem when attempting to connect a new line to a main Monday evening. The outage affects an area bounded roughly by I-95 to the south, Old Jesup Road to the west, Golden Isles Parkway to the east and Perry Lane Road to the north.
Repairs should be complete and water service restored by 6:30 p.m.
Sellers did not have all the details but said hardware failure occurred while workers were trying to connect a new line at a time when the main was still pressurized.
A boil water advisory will be in effect for at least another 18 hours after repairs are complete, Sellers said. An advisory is not a guarantee the water is contaminated — Sellers said no tests have turned up positive in recent memory — but it does prevent food service establishments from using tap water to cook food.