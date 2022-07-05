A former state senator will have to give testimony to a Fulton County Grand Jury in an ongoing probe into whether any violation was committed following Georgia’s elections in 2020.
Former Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and others will have to testify, though prosecuting attorneys will be limited in what questions they may ask, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney ruled.
The Fulton County District Attorney’s office is investigating whether former President Donald Trump, Ligon and others illegally tried to influence the 2020 election in the state.
The ruling by McBurney follows arguments last week by lawyers representing Ligon, Duncan and others who are seeking legislative immunity and privilege in an attempt to scuttle the subpoenas.
Asked about the probe and the ruling Sunday, Ligon replied: “I just can’t comment right now.”
McBurney, originally appointed to the bench by Gov. Nathan Deal, will provide the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office with guidelines on what questions may be asked before the grand jury.
Ligon’s subpoena stems back to a special Senate Judiciary subcommittee he chaired to look into the state’s election results, which favored Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden over Trump, a Republican.
In an interview with The News in December 2020, Ligon, in his final weeks as a state senator, said the subcommittee hearings failed to uncover the whole story but revealed enough to call a special session of the General Assembly.
“We got to maybe 10 percent of the people who had signed up and sent in affidavits and testimony,” Ligon said in the December 2020 interview. “A lot of affidavits were collected. They’ll be reviewed and evaluated. We’ll be preparing a report of the proceedings and there are discussions right now in the Republican caucus on the next step.”
During the seven-hour hearing, the subcommittee listened to a series of election workers, poll watchers, voting and security experts and Republican attorneys, he said in the 2020 interview.
He said the committee had heard enough to contest the election
“When you look at the grounds in the law for contesting an election, you need to show either misconduct, irregularities or fraud which casts the result of the election in doubt,” Ligon stated in the December 2020 interview. “The courts have said you have to show enough votes were affected to change the outcome of the election. I think evidence of that was presented.”
In addition to voting for Biden, voters in the Peach Street replaced incumbent Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler with two Democratic newcomers.
Ligon, who retired from the state Senate after five terms in office, could be called to testify as soon as two weeks.