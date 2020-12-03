Sen. William Ligon, R-White Oak, will chair a special subcommittee of the Georgia Senate Judiciary Committee at 1 p.m. today “to take testimony of elections improprieties and to evaluate the election process to ensure the integrity of Georgia’s voting system.”
According to a statement from the state Senate, the judiciary committee has general jurisdiction that includes civil liberties, governmental information and constitutional issues.
Those interested in submitting written testimony should email Ligon immediately at william@senatorligon.com with the following information: name, county, email address, cellphone number, brief description of election irregularities which were directly observed and whether official complaints or affidavits have already been filed.
“I appreciate (judiciary committee) chairman Jesse Stone appointing this subcommittee,” Ligon said in a statement. “His charge to me is to examine the recent election cycle, the recount process, the audit process, the current investigations taking place, the litigation that is moving forward, as well as address issues relating to the upcoming runoffs.”
Ligon could not be reached for comment.
Last week, Ligon joined a three other state senators and Rep. Jeff Jones, R-St. Simons Island, in calling for the Georgia General Assembly to hold a special session to look at making reforms to the election and registration process.
On Nov. 24, Ligon and Sens. Greg Dolezal, R-Cumming, Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta, and Burt Jones, R-Jackson, released a statement calling for “certain measures to be taken to secure the legal vote of our citizens in the 2020 general election.”
Not limiting the scope to allegations of voter fraud from various parties in and out of the state, Ligon said he’s more interested at examining the evolutions of the voting process as a whole in response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Many recent changes were enabled by Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger under emergency powers granted by Gov. Brian Kemp.
That’s all well and good, he told The News, but some of Raffensperger’s initiatives — like implementing online voter registration, mailing absentee ballot applications to all voters and allowing local elections offices to install ballot drop boxes — should be vetted by the state legislature.
Ligon noted he’d heard no complaints about the election in Glynn County, and that most centered about the heavily metropolitan areas of the state.
In an interview with The News last week, Ligon said he expected to be done with his official duties after the legislature’s regular session ended in June. He did not run for re-election and will be replaced by Senator-elect Sheila McNeill, a Republican from Brunswick, in January.
The meeting will be held in room 450 in the state Capitol Building in Atlanta and broadcast live at livestream.com/accounts/26021522/events/8730585.