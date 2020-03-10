State Sen. William Ligon’s bill to buttress legal protections for college student organizations and students’ 1st Amendment rights was amended Monday to restrict the free speech rights of student-athletes in certain places.
The bill was amended on the floor of the Senate by Sen. Bill Cowsert, R-Athens. He said his amendment clarifies that team sports are different from individual expression.
“(Protest during athletic events) detracts from the cohesiveness, the discipline, the teamwork of a team for an individual to put their own needs and their own opinion and their own expression ahead of the team and team rules and team discipline,” Cowsert said.
The amendment specifically reads, “nothing in this part shall prohibit public institutions of higher education — including, but not limited to, athletic department administrators and coaching staffs — from requiring student-athletes to comply with athletic department or team policies, rules and regulations, or from implementing disciplinary consequences according to such policies, rules, regulations for violations thereof by any student-athlete….”
Cowsert said the amendment doesn’t apply to student-athlete behavior outside the realm of athletic competitions.
The Senate agreed to the amendment by a vote of 32-21 and passed the bill by the same numbers.
The vast majority of the 49 minutes the Senate spent on S.B. 318 involved debate as to how it would open up public funding for groups that violate university nondiscrimination policies. Ligon, R-White Oak, explained his bill is an inclusive measure.
“This will protect and clarify the 1st Amendment rights that our students should enjoy at our public colleges and universities,” Ligon said. “It does this first by protecting three things: what students can speak, where they can speak, and with whom they speak.…It protects what students can say and speak by ensuring that a public college or university may not ban students from engaging in expressive activity on campus, so long as their conduct is lawful and does not disrupt the functioning of the college or university.”
It protects where they speak by banning so-called free speech zones, areas of the campus designated for free speech. Open public forums are prohibited elsewhere on campus under existing policy.
“It also clarifies that universities can impose published, reasonable time, place and manner restrictions on speech that are content-neutral and not directed toward a specific group,” Ligon said.
The third part of the bill protects with whom students can speak by protecting freedom of association, which allows for groups to require leaders and members to agree to adhere to certain policies that conform to that group’s policies and beliefs.
State Sen. Zahra Karinshak, D-Duluth, asked Ligon what made this bill different than current law. He said it’s necessary because in the past 11 years the state has paid out more than a million dollars in student speech infringement cases. States where similar legislation has passed are not experiencing such lawsuits, he said.
“The opposite to this bill would be to have what’s called an ‘all-comers policy,’” he said. “That is where a group cannot have any standards or criteria for membership.”
He suggested such a policy allows people who oppose the purpose of certain groups to join up and take them over.
State Sen. Elena Parent, D-Atlanta, said the problem with S.B. 318 is that it prohibits university enforcement of nondiscrimination policies. She said organizations that are discriminatory currently may be allowed to meet but not receive public funds and benefits through the university like other student organizations.
Karinshak urged Senators to vote against the bill.
“Make no mistake, this legislation is an effort to force Georgia taxpayers to support organizations on college campuses that discriminate against our fellow citizens,” Karinshak said. “That discrimination could be based on sexual orientation, on religion, on someone having a disability, or any other variety of reasons. In 2020, this is simply unacceptable.”
S.B. 318 now goes to the House of Representatives for consideration. A committee hearing was canceled Monday that would have heard testimony on similar legislation introduced in the House.
Other legislation
Also moving in the state legislature Monday were Ligon’s S.B. 442 and state Rep. Steven Sainz’s H.B. 907.
S.B. 442 requires that existing rental properties be grandfathered in any new neighborhood covenant prohibiting them.
“Sometimes you have people who have bought a home in a subdivision with reliance on the existing covenants, and they rent it out as an investment, and then those rules are changed, and they’re stuck and they lose on their return,” Ligon said.
The bill cleared the chamber 33-20 and heads to the House.
Sainz, R-Woodbine, was not present when the House Defense and Veterans Affairs Committee took up H.B. 907, a meaure he sponsored, because of another committee commitment. In his absence, Rep. Heath Clark, R-Warner Robins, introduced the bill.
“It’s a pretty simple bill that the National Guard has brought forward — it’s just adding in Jan. 1, 1947-June 26, 1950, so that the people who served in the military during that time period (can) have access to the war veterans homes,” Clark said. “This is the only time period in the 1900s that’s not currently listed or allowed to have access to the war veterans homes.”
According to the state Department of Veterans Services, one of the conditions for admittance to a state veterans nursing home is active duty service during a time period that covers every day to the present since Dec. 7, 1941, except for the period specified in Sainz’s bill.
A representative of the Department of Veterans Services told the committee he did not know how many people H.B. 907 would cover, but he suspected it would be a small percentage because of the present age of those who would’ve served during that time.
The committee unanimously approved H.B. 907, which now goes to the House Rules Committee.