The first day in the state Senate after William Ligon announced he wouldn’t run for reelection proved to be a busy one, as one bill passed committee following extensive revisions, and the Rules Committee heard his pitch on two more.
Ligon’s college free speech bill needed a tie-breaking vote from the Senate Judiciary Committee chairman, state Sen. Jesse Stone, but it got that vote and moves on to the Rules Committee.
“First of all, we eliminated all of the — I call them the recitals — the findings in the bill, and just went straight into the code,” Ligon, R-White Oak, said. “Before I go any further, let me say that we did work with the University System. There were some agreements on some points, and on some points there were no agreement, but I am very appreciative of the way that we all worked together to try to reach a consensus on this. But, this substitute is where we are at this point.”
He said they changed the definition of harassment to encompass only student-on-student action, and further defined it as, “unwelcome conduct or expressive activity directed at a student that is so severe and pervasive and subjectively and objectively offensive, that a student is effectively denied equal access to educational opportunities or benefits provided by the public institution of higher education.”
Added language notes the definition doesn’t apply to employment policies, which are governed differently.
Ligon continued, “And the second issue where there were some changes, is … at Line 35, we’re defining ‘materially and substantially disrupts,’ and in Item B, we added the phrase, ‘or creating loud or sustained noise or vocalization intended to prevent any person from attending, listening to, viewing or otherwise participating in expressive activity,’ to make it clear that this would also address the situations where there’s shout-downs, where speakers are not able to be heard because of the loud protests and shouting. The heckler’s veto.”
One point of contention that remained is the segment of the bill stating “no public institution of higher education may deny a religious, political or ideological student organization, nor make a proposed student organization be denied official recognition based on the content of their expressive activity.”
University System of Georgia senior counsel Brooke Bowen said the system would rather just have the limitation to religious groups — recognizing their protections under the 1st Amendment — because leaving it open as to political or ideological organizations could prevent institutions from prohibiting and preventing discrimination.
The quickest the bill, S.B. 318, could get a Rules Committee hearing would be next week, since Chairman Jeff Mullis, R-Chickamauga, said in the committee meeting Thursday that today they would only be dealing with the budget and a few non-controversial bills.
Ligon was able to pitch two bills at Thursday’s meeting — S.R. 690, which encourages investment in the Coastal Georgia Greenway through the Georgia Outdoor Stewardship Program, and S.B. 384, which prohibits landfills within three miles of the Satilla River.
“We actually passed a version of this out maybe about four, five years ago,” Ligon said regarding the resolution. “It just encourages the funding of the Coastal (Georgia) Greenway, which is part of the East Coast Greenway, and the Coastal Greenway runs from Savannah to St. Marys — it’s a bike trail.
“We’ve been providing some funding over the last three or four years, we put in about $100,000. But then, that’s used as seed money to get grants, and it’s turned into several million dollars. Slowly but surely it’s being built, and it’s just continuing to encourage that funding and development of the greenway.”
The committee selected S.R. 690 for today’s Rules Calendar, which means it will likely receive a vote by the full Senate this morning. Mullis allowed Ligon to describe S.B. 384 because, even though he wouldn’t be able to attend today’s Rules meeting, Mullis said it would be up for consideration.
“It basically establishes the Satilla River corridor as a vital area of our state,” Ligon said. “It is what we call a blackwater river, which is unique to many parts of South Georgia. It’s lowly oxygenated, and (the bill) prevents any types of landfills from coming within three miles of the high-water mark. That’s necessary to protect that area. A lot of people come and use it for recreation. It’s a clean, pristine kind of area — very beautiful. It’s fragile, and those (landfill) activities should occur away from that area.”
Should the Rules Committee select S.B. 384 today, it could go to the Senate floor Monday.