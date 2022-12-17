Lights of Christmases past return to Pier Village

It took more than a village to raise the holiday lights along St. Simons Island’s Mallory Street shopping district this year, but the results are causing more “oohs” and “ahhs” than a Fourth of July fireworks show.
The Christmas lights display in the Pier Village shopping district has not been so extravagant in years, many onlookers say. The colorful, twinkling display lining Mallery Street from Ocean Boulevard to the St. Simons Pier even spills over into adjacent Postell Park in the Casino.
“I would say that the community’s response in gratitude and joy has been overwhelming,” said Scott McQuade, executive director of the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau. “The lights have been up for about a week and half and the result is quite stunning.”
It just goes to show what can happen when a few politicians, an executive and a couple of dedicated business people put their heads together.
“In the end it was a partnership of several entities working toward a common goal that brought this about,” said County Commissioner Cap Fendig, who represents the island.
The holiday light show is reminiscent of those from years past when a well-organized Pier Village merchants association had the foresight, resources and finances to do it up right. Since the association’s demise a couple of years ago, the holiday displays have been, well, underwhelming by comparison.
But it was not for lack of trying. Jepner Butler, owner of Iguanas Seafood Restaurant, has picked up the ball for the past couple of years. With a few donations, Butler and his crew at Iguanas put in the work to get a respectable Christmas display up the past couple of years. But without the financing and planning of the merchant’s association, the results did not quite meet the expectations of those who remember the Pier Village’s holiday displays of Christmases past.
“They voluntarily stepped up and put up a good display of lights, but it was very limited,” said Fendig, an island native who runs a charter boat business.
“It proved to be just too much for one person, financially and from a resources standpoint, to get it done,” McQuade added. “The old Christmas displays were missed. It’s like you don’t know what you’ve got till it’s gone.”
Fendig and fellow commissioners Walter Rafolski and David O’Quinn decided to see what could be done to revive the beloved Christmas tradition. Knowing money could not be taken from the public till for such an endeavor, the commissioners turned to McQuade and the Golden Isles Convention and Visitors Bureau. McQuade said they were happy to donate $25,000 toward the effort. The remainer of the $37,000 came from anonymous donors, Fendig said.
The bureau has always chipped in for the light show, but this year the organization was in a position to give a little more, McQuade said.
“Our budget has been in a healthy place and this year we were able to make a greater contribution to get the job done,” he said. “Seeing the village not lit up completely (last year) caused our organization to really step up and try to find a way to help.”
Glynn County public works crews put in some needed electrical fixtures along Mallery Street to accommodate the increase in lights, Fendig said.
“We did get the commission to approve the public works’ putting in the electrical lines,” Fendig said.
The Christmas decorating work came down to Butler and crew, and to Chris McDougald, a charter boat captain who also runs Coastal Christmas Lighting. It was McDougald who located and installed the 25-foot-tall live Christmas tree that anchors the display at the foot of the pier by the waterfront.
“Chris (McDougald) took Postell Park and Jepner and his crew did all of Mallery Street,” Fendig said. “It came out fantastic.”
McDougald’s family runs a Christmas tree farm near Marietta that has provided the Governor’s Mansion tree every year since 1985, he said.
“I was hoping for a ‘wow’ factor,” said McDougald, whose wife’s family owns the Sandcastle Cafe in the village. “The joy I get out of it is the bright smiles and the celebration of life through light. I love this work.”
Folks are encouraged to check out the Pier Village holiday display for themselves.
“We just felt like it was an important thing, not just for the visitors but for the residents alike, for us as a community to not let this holiday pass without celebrating it as best we can,” McQuade said.