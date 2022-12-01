Downtown Brunswick will come alive on First Friday this week thanks to overhauled Christmas light attractions and several fun activities at the Marshes of Glynn Libraries’ Brunswick location.
The Grinch will be in attendance at the library to celebrate the holiday season with a storytime for children. He’ll be at the library at 5:30 p.m. Friday to read “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” Families will be able to take photos with the Grinch after the story.
“This is a great literary spin on the holiday season, making it inclusive for all,” said Diana Graham, programming coordinator for Marshes of Glynn Libraries.
A new exhibit at the library will also be up and ready for viewing to share the story of the Liberty Ships built during World War II in Brunswick. The exhibit was created with the support of GP Cellulose and includes donated print and framed photos of ships being built.
“The artwork on loan from Georgia Pacific Brunswick Cellulose, the Liberty Ship John W. Brown in Convoy Off the East Coast, April 1944, provides us with an opportunity to educate our patrons about the wider context of Brunswick's role in the construction of Liberty ships for World War II and a chance to imagine these ships in action,” said Ben Bryson, assistant director of Marshes of Glynn Libraries. “The exhibit also serves as a reminder that 80 years have passed since the Brunswick Shipyard was converted to this purpose for the war effort.”
The exhibit will be up all month in celebration of Pearl Harbor Day on Dec. 7.
The Brunswick library will be open until 7 p.m. Friday.
The city will light up downtown for Christmas during First Friday at 7 p.m. Officials say the Christmas lights will be a major attraction this year, adorning every square along Newcastle Street and in the median of the road.
The city will debut other light features incorporating music, all of which can be enjoyed while strolling in the downtown commercial district.
"There's a big fanfare at 7 o'clock. They have some sequencing that's going to be done at 7 and 9 (p.m.). We have some lighting in the squares that is themed and a bigger, better program for this than in the past," said City Manager Regina McDuffie. "I haven't really seen it all yet myself, so I don't want to oversell."
Next year, she said the city plans to transform Hanover Square into a "winter wonderland." Currently, the park doesn't have adequate electrical outlets to accommodate a big Christmas light arrangement.
The city has something for the adult crowd as well in the eastern half of Jekyll Square next to the bar Tipsy McSway's. Returning this year is a big inflatable leg lamp, an enlarged replica of the lamp seen in the popular seasonal movie "Christmas Story," as well as other themed motifs.