Lighthouse holiday event features book signings, shop savings
Book signings by local historical authors, a wine tasting and 20 percent off all merchandise are part of the festivities Saturday during the Holiday Open House at the St. Simons Island Lighthouse Museum’s gift shop.
The event takes places from 1 to 4 p.m. at the museum’s A.W. Jones Heritage Center, 610 Beachview Drive on St. Simons Island. Special members-only events include a breakfast, a wine-tasting and an opportunity to win a holiday door prize.
With the holidays getting under way, new and exclusive merchandise will be on display. Also, select vendors will be showing their latest products.
Larry Hobbs of The Brunswick News will be on hand at 10 a.m. to sign copies of his books on local history, Coast Tales: True Historic Stories From Georgia’s Golden Isles, and A Historical Crash Course on Coastal Georgia and the Golden Isles; popular local historian and author Buddy Sullivan will be available at 11 a.m. to sign his latest books: Thomas Spalding – Antebellum Planter of Sapelo, Life & Labor on Butler Island: Rice Cultivation in the Altamaha Delta, and Blackbeard Island: A History; Amy Roberts and co-author Patrick J. Holladay will be available at 1 p.m. to sign copies of their new book, Gullah Geechee Heritage in the Golden Isles; and local historical novelist Pamela Bauer Mueller, author Neptune’s Honor and many other books, will be on hand at 2 p.m.