For the past four weeks, Lighthouse Family Retreat, a faith-based nonprofit, has held restorative retreats for families living through childhood cancer at Epworth By The Sea on St. Simons Island.
“For families going through childhood cancer, their lives are interrupted and upended. This retreat gives them a chance to just get away for a week to be a normal family,” said Jennifer Pighini, a retreat volunteer.
The Alpharetta-based organization strives to give families space to find strength and encouragement in their journey battling childhood cancer.
The organization will host 18 total retreats in Georgia, Florida and North Carolina this summer that will serve more than 200 families.
Mike Tamborello, vice president of Retreat Operations at Lighthouse, said the organization tries to create experiences throughout the week for the entire family and help them reconnect with each other.
“The kids just get to be kids,” Pighini said. “It’s also about all the kids, not singling out the child who is sick. Their siblings are just as important, and we just try to have fun.”
At the seaside retreat, Lighthouse provides special activities for every member of the family, including a date night for parents and an “unbirthday” party for children.
While the kids swim and play games with volunteers, parents participate in daily support groups to talk and connect with one another.
“We’ve heard from couples who say, ‘We haven’t had a date night in five years.’ Tonight, they get to have a date night by themselves. There are also families here that have never seen the ocean,” said Sam Brown, retreat worship leader. “It’s amazing to see how much we can do with so little.”
Sam and Nikki Brown heard about Lighthouse from family friends whose daughter was diagnosed with brain cancer. After spending a week at a Lighthouse retreat, the friends remarked how it was the last time they had a carefree time as a family and it really touched them, said Nikki Brown, the retreat family partner leader.
Nikki Brown said Lighthouse wants the families to experience freedom and be unburdened at their retreats. To help remove some of the stress of the families, Lighthouse covers their trip expenses from funds raised by the volunteers and summer staff who come from across the county to serve at the retreat.
This year, the volunteers raised around $1.1 million for the family retreats, Tamborello said.
Elise Weiler, Lighthouse summer staff intern, said her favorite part of serving at the retreat is giving back to the families. She used to come on similar retreats with her family when her brother was diagnosed with cancer.
“We were always the ones being served and now I get to serve others, and it’s been really special,” Weiler said.
The volunteers shared their gratitude to Epworth By The Sea in their final week on St. Simons for hosting them.
Tamborello said they plan to return to the island next summer to host more retreats and welcome locals to come out and volunteer.
“I think it’s amazing that Epworth By The Sea has opened their arms to allow us to come down here because it’s life-changing for these families,” Nikki Brown said. “They will remember this place and the moments and memories that were created here forever.”