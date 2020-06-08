In Camden County, the combined turnout of early and mail-in voting for Tuesday’s primary and special elections has election officials expecting a lighter than average turnout at the polls.
Camden County Elections Supervisor Shannon Nettles said around 4,000 mail-in ballots have already been received, with more arriving every day. More than 800 more people showed up to the polls in person by Friday with a steady flow showing up for the final day of early voting.
“I don’t think we’re going to have long lines on Tuesday, but I could be surprised,” Nettles said. “I’ve heard from many people who said they prefer to vote in person on Election Day.”
People who show up to vote on Tuesday will be asked to keep social distance, but Nettles said they will not be required to wear masks or sanitize their hands before voting.
“We can’t mandate masks and hand sanitizer, but it will be offered,” she said. “The thing is we don’t want people on top of each other.”
The machines will be sanitized as much as possible, but if lines are long, Nettles said polling place workers may have to sanitize them every other voter or every 10 minutes.
All the other health precautions such as poll workers wearing masks, sanitizing pens, door knobs and other surfaces will be followed throughout the day, she said.
Nettles recommended voters look at a sample ballot before showing up to the polls because it is lengthy. Voters will choose the party primary in which to participate and then choose from a long list of candidates ranging from president, U.S. Senate, the District 1 U.S. House seat and a variety of state offices.
Locally, voters will choose the constitutional office candidates for each party. The Republican ballot has three questions and the Democratic ballot has six questions.
“It makes a big difference for them,” Nettles said of preparing before showing up to vote.
The polling places open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Once they close, Nettles said it shouldn’t take longer than normal to tabulate the results. The only thing that could delay the results is a large influx of mail-in votes in coming days, which have to be opened and scanned by hand.