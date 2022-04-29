A local clinic focused on providing high-quality therapy for children with autism expanded that work recently through a fundraising effort for Autism Awareness Month.
Light of Hope Learning Center, a clinic at 2300 Parkwood Drive in Brunswick, serves youth ages 18 months to 18 years old who are on the autism spectrum.
“Early intervention is key,” said Laura Johnson, co-founder and CEO of Light of Hope. “So getting that diagnosis at any early age is super important.”
Johnson and her father, Larry Daugherty, opened the clinic in May 2020 after struggling to find therapy in Glynn County for Johnson’s daughter, who was diagnosed with autism in 2017.
“I was a dentist for 36 years, and she was a kindergarten teacher for 16, and we quit our jobs and opened up this clinic,” Daughtery said “It’s been a blessing.”
Jeff Ragsdale, owner of the indoor play center Brunswick Adventures, donated the space for a fundraising event Tuesday, during which special needs youth and families enjoyed the facility’s indoor trampolines and other recreational areas. Vendors also set up booths during the event.
“All the proceeds will go to Autism Speaks,” Daugherty said.
Autism Speaks is a nonprofit that aims to meet the needs of individuals with autism and their families through advocacy and support, increased awareness and advanced research.
Nationally, around 1 in 44 children are on the autism spectrum.
Light of Hope offers therapy options that meet the needs of each child.
“Kids are with us anywhere from two hours to six, seven hours a day, five days a week,” Johnson said. “It depends on their need for therapy. And it’s one-to-one, so every kid has a tech with them at all times throughout their therapy.”
There’s a lot of need for this kind of care in Glynn County, Johnson said.
“The support we’ve gotten from the community has been overwhelming,” she said. “People are always wanting to help. They want to volunteer. They want to send in donations. We do welcome donations.”
To learn more or support this work, visit lightofhopega.com.