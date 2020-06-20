The final regulatory hurdles have been cleared to enable the development of the 2000 block on Newcastle Street.
Businessman Michael Torras said plans for the site include what he describes as a “light grocery” store that will sell fresh produce and meats, along with the typical items found in a convenience store. He said the store could offer a wider variety of products based on the amount of business his store gets and customer requests.
Other plans for the site include a commercial building large enough for as many as eight businesses.
“We’d like to have things to keep people downtown,” he said of the businesses he’d like to see occupy the commercial space. He envisions a restaurant or cafe in one of the spaces.
The building could also be an opportunity for a business to serve the needs of the many boat owners docked or visiting the marina.
“We have 350 boats here and 2,000 others who visit each year,” he said. “We are the largest saltwater marina in the state and the largest marina in Coastal Georgia.”
Torras said the development of the tract will expand the city’s commercial zone by one block. But, more important, is its significance to the Torras family, he said.
His grandfather, Robert Torras, decided to build a marina at a time when the waterfront downtown waterfront was filled with derelict boats and trash.
“Downtown was a junkyard until he built a marina,” Torras said. "People told him he was crazy to build a marina and questioned why anyone would want to dock their boat in Brunswick when they could go to St. Simons or Jekyll islands."
The doubters were proved wrong, and the marina continued to grow steadily over the years to where it is now a thriving business filled with vessels. In fact, construction of a new dock is scheduled to begin next week, he said.
But Robert Torras believed the city’s commercial district could never grow as long as the county jail stood in downtown Brunswick. Torras said his grandfather was one of the community leaders to lead to effort a decade ago to relocate the jail, rather than build a new one at the same location.
“Now that it’s gone, we are trying to expand the downtown area,” he said. “We’re trying to continue my grandfather’s vision.”