During the past year, Brunswick city officials have had a myriad of unexpected issues to deal with to keep them busy.

Protests from the Ahmaud Arbery shooting outside city limits, a contentious debate surrounding a Confederate monument, pay raises for city workers, the Oglethorpe Conference Center, SPLOST and the pandemic are among the issues that have dominated discussions at recent meetings.

For the first time in recent memory, city officials may have time to catch their breath. Unless someone adds something to the agenda, there won’t be much to talk about at the Feb. 17 city commission meeting, set for 6 p.m. at Old City Hall.

Mayor Cornell Harvey said the only reason the upcoming city commission meeting is being held is to discuss two alcohol license requests, including one for the new Striplings General Store at 2304 Glynn Ave.

The only other item on the agenda is an appointment to an unexpired term on the Glynn-Brunswick Memorial Hospital Authority.

“It’s going to be a short meeting,” Harvey said.

The city commission meeting can be viewed online at cityofbrunswick-ga-gov.zoom.us/s/96542098492 or facebook.com/citybwkga.

More from this section

Waverly man produces olive oil

Waverly man produces olive oil

Robbie Cheek planted a handful of olive trees on his property in Waverly less than a decade ago with the intent of making homemade olive oil for personal use.

+2
Students join statewide virtual honor chorus performance

Students join statewide virtual honor chorus performance

A chorus of beautiful voices rang through the speakers in Debbie McIlrath’s classroom at Sterling Elementary as a small group of students watched a video of professional singers whose individual performances were edited together into a virtual concert.

Local Realtor returns to home with family in tow

Local Realtor returns to home with family in tow

Returning to St. Simons Island was something that Ganten Kirby had always kept in the back of his mind when he left for Atlanta in 2010. After a successful decade in the “big city,” Ganten and his wife Cecile were ready to give their two daughters the island upbringing Ganten experienced as …