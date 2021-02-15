During the past year, Brunswick city officials have had a myriad of unexpected issues to deal with to keep them busy.
Protests from the Ahmaud Arbery shooting outside city limits, a contentious debate surrounding a Confederate monument, pay raises for city workers, the Oglethorpe Conference Center, SPLOST and the pandemic are among the issues that have dominated discussions at recent meetings.
For the first time in recent memory, city officials may have time to catch their breath. Unless someone adds something to the agenda, there won’t be much to talk about at the Feb. 17 city commission meeting, set for 6 p.m. at Old City Hall.
Mayor Cornell Harvey said the only reason the upcoming city commission meeting is being held is to discuss two alcohol license requests, including one for the new Striplings General Store at 2304 Glynn Ave.
The only other item on the agenda is an appointment to an unexpired term on the Glynn-Brunswick Memorial Hospital Authority.
“It’s going to be a short meeting,” Harvey said.
The city commission meeting can be viewed online at cityofbrunswick-ga-gov.zoom.us/s/96542098492 or facebook.com/citybwkga.