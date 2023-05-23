The Navy is considering extending the lives of some Ohio-class submarines for a second time.

The goal is to ensure there are at least 10 ballistic missile submarines in operation for national security reasons while the new Columbia-class boats come online.

More from this section

Isles native, NFL legend Jim Brown dies

Isles native, NFL legend Jim Brown dies

St. Simons Island native Jim Brown, regarded by many as the greatest football player of all time who quit the game at the height of his career and became a successful Hollywood actor and influential activist at the peak of the civil rights era, has died at his home in Los Angeles.