Lifeguards rescue four from current

Saving four swimmers from strong currents may seem like a typical day for Glynn County’s lifeguards, but it was anything but that to an eyewitness to a recent rescue.
“It was one of the most incredible things I’d ever seen,” said Tom Ritch, visiting St. Simons Island from Rome.
According to Ritch, four male youths ventured a little far out into the water and were unable to return to shore on their own.
While no riptide or current advisory had been issued, the waves and wind were high enough to pull unwary visitors further out into the ocean that day.
“The thing that got me was how quick everything evolved," Ritch said. "One minute they were enjoying the surf and the next they were panicking.”
Three lifeguards — Paris Wyland, Cara Kelsch and county beach manager Shawn Lentini — returned them safely to shore. According to Ritch, Kelsch went in first, followed by Wyland and Lentini.
“There is no doubt in my mind (someone) would have drowned if she’d not been on the scene,” Ritch said.
The lifeguards confirmed the basic details, but said it really wasn’t anything special.
“Usually the current takes a few people out every day, but people who get caught in it can usually swim,” Kelsch said. “I was pretty sure that these people couldn’t swim.”
Four panicked swimmers in their late teens — who claimed to play football, Kelsch said — turned out to be a bit harder to reel back in than expected, however.
“I got to the third one and the tube started sinking," Kelsch said. "That started freaking me out because they were getting on top of the tube. It can normally hold more, but they were panicking and they were pretty big guys, and heavy.
“One...was pushing me under and I had to get him off me, and then tell one of the others to just hold on to the tube. While I was busy yelling at him to keep from pulling me under, Paris (Wyland) came out with another tube.”
Kelsch waved the other two over and they helped pull the swimmers out, she said.
The group had found itself in distress when one of them started to drift, pulled by the current, and the others attempted to help, Kelsch said.
Even when a riptide advisory is not in effect, Lentini warned that currents may be strong enough to pull an individual out into deeper water. The current may not be swift enough to hold a swimmer back, but those who aren’t confident in their ability to swim should stick close to shore.
“Currents have been strong every day this season so please keep that in mind and be cautious,” Lentini said.
It was likely their attempt to fight the current wore the four out, Lentini said, adding more danger to the situation.
“We had to pull the one guy out under his arms,” Wyland said. “He couldn’t stand. He was in panic mode.”
Typically, lifeguards prevent such situations before they happen by warning visitors in advance.
“Usually we’re pretty good at preventing it, but the current was bad that day,” Wyland said.
If there’s a moral to the story, Lentini said it’s this: “Listen to the lifeguard.”
“We’re not here to spoil anyone’s fun,” Lentini said. “I’d rather have a parent complain to one of our guards than have a discussion with a parent whose child is deceased.”