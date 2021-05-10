Low tide at Gould’s Inlet is dangerously deceptive to beachgoers unfamiliar with the powerful currents there.
What appears to be a short swim off the beach to the exposed sand bars can turn into a terrifying, life-threatening experience.
“It looks narrow so people think they can walk out there,” said Lisa Gurganus, director of recreation and parks for Glynn County.
Historically, Gould’s Inlet is the stretch of beach on St. Simons Island where the most drownings and rescues occur each year. It’s also the area of beach that has never had a lifeguard — until this year.
County Commissioner Cap Fendig, who represents the island, said lifeguards will be posted at the beach at Gould’s Inlet for the first time this summer. It’s part of a safety management plan for the island.
Safety is a genuine concern because most of the people who swim at Gould’s Inlet are tourists, many of whom are unfamiliar with the powerful rip tides and how to safely swim out of one.
The current challenge is finding enough lifeguards to fill the 21 seasonal positions available this year. So far, Gurganus said only four people have applied for the jobs, which begin Memorial Day weekend and end on Labor Day.
Go to glynncounty.org and click on the jobs link for more information or to apply.
The jobs are filled mostly by college students, but high school students are also eligible.
Applicants must be able to meet the swimming requirements. Other training to earn lifeguard certification will be provided by staff, she said.
Lifeguards monitor the safety and welfare of beachgoers and are trained to work with emergency medical personnel. Equipment may include a motor vehicle, personal watercraft, ATV, kayak and rescue board.
Starting this year, lifeguards will be equipped with an additional safety tool — thermal imaging binoculars, which will allow them to monitor swimmers in choppy seas, Fendig said.
Many who have worked as lifeguards in the past return each summer until they graduate college. The pandemic has disrupted that continuity of returning lifeguards.
“They find it to be very rewarding,” Gurganus said. “Everything they do is for their safety.”