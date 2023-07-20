A cap has been set on attendance several times this week at Neptune Park Fun Zone because of a lifeguard shortage.
The cap of 200 people in the park at any given time is being done for safety reasons, said Katie Bassen, Glynn County public information officer.
Bassen said the fire marshal has set the park’s capacity at 540 people, but there has never been that many people at the park at one time.
Lisa Gurganus, the county’s recreation and parks director, said the hot weather has lured more tourists and residents to the pool.
“People want to be at the pool,” she said. “We had to limit the capacity.”
Gurganus said it’s “rare” to have to limit the number of guests allowed in the pool. Every 30 minutes, more people were allowed into the pool as others left, she said.
Part of the problem is there has been a shortage of lifeguards nationwide since the COVID-19 pandemic, she said. There were not enough qualified applicants for positions at the county’s swimming pools and beaches this season, she said.
A large majority of lifeguards are high school students who have other commitments such as band, soccer or football camps or they have family vacations planned.
Gurganus said if she excluded every lifeguard applicant who needed time off before the season ended on Labor Day, she would have to exclude about two thirds of them.
“We need to work with them,” she said. “We have to be flexible. These are 15-, 16-, 17-year old kids. That’s just the nature.”
A cap on the number of people at one time was set on Monday and Wednesday, but Gurganus said she doesn’t anticipate a limit on the number of people for the rest of the week.
It’s possible some beach lifeguards could help monitor the swimming pools if needed, she said. They would have to have more training to work on the beach, where they use a variety of equipment for rescues.
Everything considered, Gurganus said everything has gone well with the lifeguard crew seven weeks into the season.
“We’ve made it through the Fourth,” she said. “It think we did pretty darn good.”