County public safety officials could be getting overtime pay working as lifeguards this summer.
The Glynn County Recreation Department is struggling to fill 21 seasonal lifeguard positions, where only eight applicants have applied for the summer jobs beginning May 28, said Lisa Gurganus at Tuesday’s Glynn County Commission meeting.
She described the predicament as a “critical labor shortage.”
“We’ve done as much as we can,” she said. “We have never had this challenge before.”
It’s likely there will be roving teams of lifeguards performing the job this summer, Gurganus said.
“Every guard gives us one more person on the beach,” she said. “We will be starting in 10 days. We will do our best.”
Commissioner Allen Booker expressed concerns about the shortage of lifeguards, less than two weeks before the Memorial Day weekend.
“We have too many people on the beaches not to deal with it,” he said.
Glynn County Police pay was also on the table for discussion. Sgt. Colin Scogin made a presentation to commissioners explaining the importance of offering competitive pay to county police officers.
The average pay for county police officers is more than $5,000 a year less than the state average, he said. Field training officers are currently earning less money than some new officers, creating a large turnover rate and a “big morale issue.”
An estimated 80 percent of the county’s officers have less than two years experience and 77 percent of the more seasoned ones have less than 10 years on the job, Scogin said.
“We’re hiring them. We’re training them. And they’re taking off,” he said.
The county needs to set a standard for hiring pay instead of the current plan that doesn’t take into consideration education and military service.
He suggested offering equitable pay, as well as a hiring bonus and longevity bonuses to attract and retain officers.
Ryan Moore, president and CEO of the Golden Isles Development Authority, made a presentation about the organization’s workforce development strategy.
“We’re here to remove roadblocks to job creation,” he said.
From a marketing standpoint, Moore said 2020 was a good year despite the pandemic.
He cited the new regional headquarters planned for Weyerhaeuser, and a solar farm which will generate about $15 million in local taxes over the next 30 years, as examples of positive growth in the county.
Engineering has also started on a 30,000-square-foot spec building at the North Glynn Industrial Park with the goal of having commitments to occupy the building before construction is completed, Moore said.
“We make some interesting products and have some great entrepreneurs in the community,” he said.
Ongoing marketing efforts will ensure people know what’s available in the Golden Isles, he said.
“People are still moving to the Golden Isles,” he said. “It’s been a busy couple of years.”
In other business, a problem getting building materials will push the opening date of the new county animal shelter back to Aug. 1.