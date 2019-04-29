For Michael Pendarvis, being a lifeguard is more than just a summer job.
“I’m a senior psych major at College of Coastal Georgia. It’s going to be my sixth summer lifeguarding, (and) I’m one of the head lifeguards,” said Pendarvis.
According to Recreation and Parks Manager Lisa Gurganus, the county is short a few lifeguards for the summer season and is actively looking for applicants.
“There’s not a better job out there. We’re very close, you become best friends with everyone out there. If anyone wants to help people and save lives and be a hero, this is the best way to do it,” Pendarvis said.
Pendarvis has been a Glynn County lifeguard since high school when he and a good friend joined up together. As football players, he said they looked the part.
“We got into it together just thinking it would be a fun way to make money. We were already on the football team, we were lifting weights,” Pendarvis said. “I stuck around because my second summer we had a lot of rescues, and I really liked what that felt like.”
But there’s a big difference between water rescue and a game of football, he explained.
“I changed my workout to focus on aspects that will help me out there in the water ... The way that our beach is because of the sandbar and other stuff, the most rescues happen in something like a bay, or bowl, close to shore. It’s very immediately in front of you. So I’ve found the priority of my fitness should be in exploding into the water,” Pendarvis said. “I come from a weightlifting background, so it makes more sense for me to focus on that.”
Switching from one to the other required a change in his workout routine, he said, which has improved his effectiveness in the water.
“It’s more in line with the way that a sprinter or track and field would train to have that explosive quickness,” Pendarvis said.
It’s not purely a physical endeavor, however. Pendarvis said it’s helped him in other areas of his life, too.
“It’s helped me find focus in what I want to do. I want to go into the military and do something special forces-related. I want to do something to match that level of thrill and enthusiasm. I love it,” Pendarvis said. “It’s the idea of being in a thrilling, physically competitive environment and being in a work environment with chaotic situations I have to deal with. It’s not that it’s a common thing on the beach, that’s just my favorite part.”
Handling chaotic situations is something he said he evidently does well. He’s got 51 water rescues to his name and was one of seven Glynn County lifeguards awarded the American Red Cross Lifesaving Award in 2015 for their efforts to save a Mississippi couple.
And that focus he’s gained as a lifeguard is something he’ll not soon forget.
“It’s not necessarily that it will help me in college, but that it will help me in life,” Pendarvis said.
Anyone interested needs to be 16 years old, able to swim 550 yards, retrieve a brick from a depth of 10 feet, tread water for two minutes and go through the American Red Cross’ waterfront certification, CPR, water rescue and first aid courses, said John Stockel, recreation and parks program coordinator.
Starting the Friday before Memorial Day, lifeguards will be stationed on East Beach from the old Coast Guard station parking area to Massengale Park from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekdays and on weekends when high tide will coincide with peak visitor hours. Gurganus said lifeguards will also stand watch over the tidal pool as needed.
“We still have a few slots open, and this is usually around the time where we can get some kids home from college,” Stockel said.
Gurganus said the Glynn County Commission supported her plan to expand lifeguard coverage to Gould’s Inlet, but the department has yet to receive the funding to do so.
“The operations we’ll be doing this summer will be pretty much the same as what we’ve done the last several years as far as guarding from the Coast Guard station to the Massengale Park area,” Gurganus said.
Those looking for more information should call Stockel at 912-554-7783. Applications can be found at glynncounty.org/jobs.