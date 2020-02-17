At any given time there’s likely well more than 1,000 deer browsing somewhere on the nine square miles of Jekyll Island.
They saunter out on the soccer fields, they hang out by the roadways and at times they’ll even wander out onto the beach.
In the past, their growing numbers concerned the Jekyll Island Authority, which initially called for trimming the herd. But widespread public dissatisfaction at the idea of culling — no matter the level of population or effect on the island’s plant life — led the board to request a study on environmental stress caused by the huge deer population.
There are issues. In UGA assistant professor Lizzie King’s third annual report to the board in May 2019, she stated that a live oak needs to successfully produce at least one mature offspring to replace itself, but that’s a problem in light of so many deer. The mammal considers the saplings a nice dish.
Elimination of native live oaks allows for more laurel oaks to move in.
JIA wildlife biologist Joseph Colbert said in areas where there are native and non-native plants, deer tend to eat the native plants, an action which favors the abundance of invasive plants, including camphor trees and Chinese tallow.
The research is ongoing.
Meanwhile, JIA conservation staff are keeping an eye on the deer.
“Last year’s numbers — not the year that just passed, we’re still processing that data, but the winter before last — we estimate deer to be about 112 per square mile,” Colbert said. “This is based on spotlight data and camera data, where we run cameras for about a month at a time. We do this at the early onset of winter, around October.”
JIA Conservation Director Ben Carswell called it a confident minimum.
“With the camera surveys we photo-identify based on antlers, differences in the bucks’ antlers — basically, every individual buck that we can uniquely identify on the island so we know a minimum number of individual bucks. With the spotlight surveys, we identify the ratio of bucks to does to fawns, and using those ratios to extrapolate from the known number of bucks to the camera survey.
“Of course, we know that we don’t have 100 percent identification of every single last buck. Surely we missed some. And there’s some that just look too similar to each other to be confident, so we don’t include those.”
The number is called a “confident minimum” because it is an underestimate, he said.
The deer are known to amble through yards and graze on garden flowers and vegetable gardens. What can residents do?
Carswell said products are available at hardware stores to discourage yard dining by deer
“From what I’ve heard, it can be kind of an arms race, where you’re trying something and it works for a while, the deer get adjusted to it and it doesn’t work so well anymore,” Carswell said.
He said there are plants people can put in their yards that are less tasty and attractive to deer.
“I think a general rule of thumb is that if you’re planting species that are native, that are persisting around the island anyway … that’s likely to have a bit of an easier time,” Carswell said. “They do really like to nibble on any kind of hardwood, so if you’re trying to grow small trees, you really have to protect them with fencing and that sort of thing.
“There seems to be enough around in people’s yards most of the time that, even though they can jump a fence pretty easily, if you put up even a low fence just to make it a little less convenient, they tend to go elsewhere and not bother with what’s behind the fence.”
He said deer are kind of a fact of life on the island, but while some may see them as a nuisance, it’s not an issue JIA feels needs to be addressed at this time.