Jeanne Seaver, Republican candidate for Georgia lieutenant governor, made a campaign stop in Brunswick on Thursday accompanied by former U.S. Sen. David Perdue.
Seaver said she decided to challenge incumbent Republican Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan in 2022 even though she supported his campaign to win the office three years ago. Duncan drew the ire of many Republicans for calling Joe Biden “president elect” after the election results were in during a time when President Donald Trump and supporters were crying foul.
Her motivation to run comes from traveling the state the past 21 years.
“People don’t feel like their voices are heard and they are being represented,” she said.
Seaver said she is a strong supporter of a spaceport in Camden County for the jobs it will bring.
“It will have a huge economic impact on Georgia,” she said. “We have to find ways to create jobs.”
Seaver said her background as a single mother gives her a good understanding of issues concerning women in the state.
“Women are ticked off,” she said. “There are no (statewide) elected women in the state. They need a voice, and they don’t feel like they have one.”
Education is also the key to workforce development, but she noted some students should be steered in the technical school side of education earlier in their academic career, especially if they are struggling in some academic areas.
She said she supports more emphasis on technical degrees rather than pursuing a four-year degree for some students.
“A four-year degree may not be the best way,” she said. “How will companies move to Georgia without a workforce?”
Seaver said she is a strong supporter of eliminating the state income tax and replacing it with a “consumption tax.” Basically, the state income tax would be replaced with a higher sales tax paid by consumers.
New legislation that allows state legislators to raise funds during the General Assembly sessions is “very disheartening” because of the potential for votes to be influenced by lobbyists, she said.
Seaver said she plans to be proactive and be an advocate for all Georgians.
“I want to be a voice for the people and get their message to the governor,” she said. “It’s not easy for a woman to run for lieutenant governor.”