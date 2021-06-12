State Sen. Butch Miller, R-Gainesville, announced his candidacy for lieutenant governor shortly after incumbent Geoff Duncan announced in May he would not seek a second term.
Miller, president pro tempore of the Georgia Senate, said he would have run for the office even if Duncan decided to seek another term. He had been considering announcing his candidacy for “weeks, if not months,” he said.
“I don’t think he enjoyed the job,” Miller said.
Duncan has been under fire by some Georgia Republicans for his defense of the state’s results of the presidential election and Senate runoffs, which replaced GOP incumbents with Democrats.
His experience holding the Senate’s second most powerful job, with the lieutenant governor the highest position, has helped prepare him for the challenges ahead if he wins the party’s nomination and the general election in November 2022. He was also former Gov. Nathan Deal’s floor leader.
Miller said he has had “many opportunities to preside over the state senate,” such as when then Lt. Gov. Casey Cagle ran for the governor’s seat in 2018 and when Duncan refused to preside over some of the legislative sessions changing Georgia’s election laws.
Miller said the state’s new voting laws have been the “victim of terrible interpretation” by liberals.
“You have to get past the headlines to get past that,” he said.
He said many businesses impacted by the pandemic continue to struggle because of staffing problems.
“Many businesses can’t find labor, and it’s because of unemployment enhancements,” he said. “Unemployment is not intended to be a lifestyle.”
Miller, first elected to the state Senate in 2010, rose quickly through the ranks to be elected president pro tempore in eight years. He said he earned the recognition and trust of fellow Republican lawmakers through hard work.
“I built key alliances,” he said. “Politics is a team sport.”
When the General Assembly is not in session, Miller said his role as lieutenant governor will be to help craft policy statements and legislation. His three key areas of concern are education, the economy and the welfare of aging adults.
Miller said he has the support of Gov. Brian Kemp and former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who he said will announce their support for this campaign later this month.
“I will work with Republican Gov. Kemp,” he said. “He and I are on the same page with a lot of policy issues.”
He praised the way Kemp handled the economy during the pandemic.
“We were one of the last states to close and one of the first ones to reopen,” he said. “I believe we need to put Georgia first and America forever.”
As for mending fences with state Democrats, Miller said there is a way.
“They can start cooperating with us,” he said. “We advocate conservative values and policies. People come here because it’s the No. 1 state to do business. There is some common ground.”
Miller said he chose his first campaign tour in Southeast Georgia for a reason.
“This sector of the state is under-appreciated,” he said. “I’ll advocate for this region.”
Democrats also have announced an intention to run for the post, including Derrick Jackson of Tyrone and Erick Allen of Smyrna.