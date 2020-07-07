Library to host virtual Grow With Google workshop for small businesses
Marshes of Glynn Libraries will host at 10 a.m. July 16 a Grow With Google virtual workshop for businesses.
The free workshop will offer guidance on how to update a business’s critical information online and keep customers informed during the COVID-19 crisis.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter (R-1) will kick off the training event, which is meant to provide tools, tips and resources to help business owners manage affairs remotely during the crisis.
To register, please visit g.co/Grow/GASmallBiz.
— The Brunswick News