Library to host virtual Grow With Google workshop for small businesses

Marshes of Glynn Libraries will host at 10 a.m. July 16 a Grow With Google virtual workshop for businesses.

The free workshop will offer guidance on how to update a business’s critical information online and keep customers informed during the COVID-19 crisis.

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter (R-1) will kick off the training event, which is meant to provide tools, tips and resources to help business owners manage affairs remotely during the crisis.

To register, please visit g.co/Grow/GASmallBiz.

— The Brunswick News

